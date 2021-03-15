College Diamond Roundup — Grayson, Southeastern baseball earn wins; Storm softball falls

Herald Democrat

Jesse Pierce was 3-for-4 and a double shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored twice as Grayson defeated Northeast Texas College, 17-4, in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Davis Powell was 3-for-3 with a homer, walked twice, drove in two and scored four times, Hunter Watson was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Wade Elliott was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times, Blake Rambusch was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice and Stacey Bailey singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice for Grayson (13-6), which plays a double-header at McLennan on Wednesday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 7, Northwestern Oklahoma State 2

ALVA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State split a double-header at Northwestern Oklahoma State, winning the finale 7-2 to secure the series victory after a 13-7 loss in Great American Conference play.

In the victory, Seth Morrow was 3-for-3, including a pair of doubles, with three RBI while Reid Rice and Slayde Ortiz each finished with a pair of hits. Rice drove in three runs and Ortiz plated one.

Mason Whitmarsh got the win after allowing a run on four hits with four strikeouts in five innings for the Storm (8-5, 5-4), who play a series at Arkansas Monticello starting on Friday.

Rice had three hits in the first game and was a triple shy of the cycle to go with three RBI. Richard Ware homered, Dylan Herd totaled two hits and two RBI and Matt Miles, Morrow and Colton Buckner all finished with two hits.

Softball

Non-conference

A&M-Kingsville 9, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had its seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 9-1 loss to No. 18 Texas A&M-Kingsville at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Peyton Streetman collected a pair of hits to lead the Storm (10-2) while Cheyenne Mahy had a hit and drove in a run.

Southeastern returns to Great American Conference action when it hosts Arkansas-Monticello for a series starting on Friday.