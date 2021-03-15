College Hoops Roundup — Grayson teams extend winning streaks

Herald Democrat

D.J. Thomas scored 29 points as Grayson College earned a 105-83 victory against Collin County College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Vikings Gymnasium.

Tyrone Williams finished with 21 points, Aaron Cash-Johnson had 20 points, Latrell Williams totaled 12 points and Samier Kinsler chipped in nine points for the Vikings (13-2, 7-2), who have a five-game winning streak.

Women

NTJCAC

Grayson College 82, Collin College 61

Sali Kourouma scored 33 points as Grayson College won its sixth straight victory after taking down Collin County College, 82-61, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Vikings Gymnasium.

Jane Asinde had 17 points, Nivi Abron chipped in 10 points and Shelby Black added seven points for the Lady Vikings (12-3, 8-3), who play at Southwest Christian College on Wednesday.