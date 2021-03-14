Austin College soccer squads lose their SCAC matches

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women’s soccer team put together another outstanding defensive effort, but the ‘Roos were unable to get their offense going in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of defending Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference champions Southwestern.

The two teams were scoreless through the first 40 minutes as Austin College keeper Meredith Harris turned the Pirates away seven times in the opening half.

With just under five minutes remaining in the half, Southwestern’s Alexis Guajardo gathered the rebound off of her own saved shot and punched it in for the only goal.

Harris made 10 saves for Austin College (0-3, 0-3), who play at Texas Lutheran on Friday evening.

Men

SCAC

Centenary 4, Austin College 2

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Austin College men's soccer team struck first and was tied at half-time but three-second half goals for Centenary lifted the Gents past the 'Roos, 4-2, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action and the season-opener for AC.

Xander Spurlock put Austin College on the board in the 19th minute of action, scoring off of a feed from Cesar Escobar. However, the Gents scored 13 minutes later and the teams were even until the 62nd minute, when Centenary took the lead.

Diego Rodriguez scored at the 72:55 mark to pull Austin College even.

Centenary quickly regained the lead with a goal in the 76th minute and added one more at the 80:03 mark.