AC hoops teams eliminated in SCAC semifinals

Herald Democrat

SAN ANTONIO — Sarah Gwin had 19 points and five rebounds for Austin College but Trinity came away with a 70-60 win to eliminate the defending SCAC champions in a tourney semifinal contest.

Ally Longaker finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Reagan Chiaverini totaled six points, eight rebounds and five assists for Austin College (6-5).

Jordan Rudd and Maggie Shipley each scored 15 points for Trinity (9-2), which will play Colorado College for the SCAC title on Sunday. It is a record ninth consecutive SCAC women’s tourney final for the program.

Men

SCAC

Trinity 80, Austin College 68

SAN ANTONIO — Michael Holland had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks but Austin College came up short against Trinity College, 80-68, in the semifinals of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

Trinity (10-1) will host St., Thomas for the conference tourney title on Sunday.

Tristan Dick added 16 points and four rebounds, Jason Jones Jr. chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds and Jaylyn Cleamons scored nine points for Austin College (5-6).

Tanner Brown scored 18 points while Enzo Sechi and Jalen White each had 13 points for Trinity.