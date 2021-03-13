Whitesboro finishes off Callisburg in five innings

CALLISBURG — If the Lady Bearcats want to make their first loss in district play a blip, their performance against Callisburg was a step in the right direction.

“We didn’t play well, made a lot of mistakes,” Lady Bearcats head coach Haley Colwell said. “You could see (tonight) they’re really, really pulling for each other. We shifted some people around and everybody hit really well.”

Whitesboro bounced back in a big way with a 15-0 victory in five innings against the Lady Wildcats in 10-3A action.

Karley Wolf threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and also was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, Makayla Adams was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored three times, Abby Robinson was 3-for-3, drove in a pair and scored twice, Rylee Russell was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored three times and Elly Harper and Olivia Hildebrand each drove in two runs for Whitesboro (7-2, 2-1), which joined Boyd, S&S and Valley View in a tie for second behind Pilot Point — the only undefeated team in the standings.

Callisburg (7-5, 1-2) was shutout for the third time in six games. It was Wolf’s sixth shutout of the season and was a nice bounce back from the 8-2 loss to Pilot Point where only three of the runs were earned.

Callisburg did not hit a ball out of the infield and went in order through the first three innings. Wolf struck out the first four she faced and seven of nine before Ashtyn Huddleston reached on an error when Harper bobbled a grounder to third.

Huddleston stole second and the Lady Wildcats had runners at the corners when Adams dropped Peyton Eiland's one-out pop-up on the right side of second base.

After notching another strikeout, Wolf got Banner Tidwell to ground out to second to end the inning.

“Karley’s just killing it right now,” Colwell said.

Whitesboro got the only run it would need in the second. Harper walked to lead off the inning, moved up on a pair of wild pitches before Maddy Cole walked to extend the frame and scored on Hildebrand’s groundout to first.

The Lady Bearcats then spent the next three innings scoring more runs than the previous at-bat to enact the run-rule.

In the third, Russell singled and took second thanks to an error on the play. Wolf plated her with a double down the third-base line.

Robinson followed with a sacrifice and Adams had an RBI single to left. Harper came through with a two-out RBI single up the middle for a 4-0 advantage.

“The energy shifted there in the third inning,” Colwell said. “You could see it. They really started swinging the bats.”

The first six batters in the top of the fourth helped Whitesboro break the game open. It started at the bottom of the order — Cole walked and Hildebrand reached on an error that put runners at the corners. Russell drove in a run with a grounder to third and Tidwell came home with a late throw and everyone was safe.

It was 6-0 on Wolf’s sac fly to center and then Robinson squeezed home a run. Adams cracked a two-run homer to left-center and it was a 9-0 margin.

Whitesboro batted around in the fifth to finish off the contest after Callisburg turned to Jordan Johnson in relief of Eiland. Jamie Dickson was hit by a pitch and after a strikeout, the Lady Bearcats produced five consecutive hits. Hildebrand drove in Dickson from first with a double to the right center field fence and Russell had an RBI single up the middle.

Wolf doubled to left center to put both runners in scoring position with the first coming home on Robinson’s infield single to short and the latter on a wild pitch.

Adams finished off her stellar night with an RBI double.

“She’s really stepped up at the plate,” Colwell said.

Harper’s sac fly produced the final run.

The only inning Whitesboro didn’t score was the first, when Robinson had a one-out bunt single, went to second on a wild pitch and move up on a groundout before being stranded at third.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 15

Callisburg 0