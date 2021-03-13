'Roos sweep a pair of home volleyball matches against Schreiner

Herald Democrat

The Austin College volleyball team came away with a pair of victories to sweep visiting Schreiner University — 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10 and 25-12, 27-25, 23-25, 30-28 — in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

In the first match, Olivia Linton had 23 kills, Victoria Smith added nine kills and Shelbi Cook chipped in eight eight. Mari Prazak collected 24 digs while Riley Abernathy totaled 15 digs. Ali Horton had 31 assists and 10 digs and Brooklyn Talley handed out 24 assists for the 'Roos (6-2, 6-2), who play a double-header at Colorado College on Saturday.

In the second match, Smith had 13 kills and Linton added 12 kills while Horton finished with 32 assists, 12 digs and eight aces. Prazak collected 23 digs, Talley chipped in 16 assists, Abernathy totaled eight kills and 14 digs, and Cook put down nine kills.