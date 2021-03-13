Diamond Roundup — Sherman, Denison enter district on high notes

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — Dylan Fine was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored as Sherman finished the Frisco Tournament with a 9-2 victory against Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Logan Williams was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle, walked and scored three times, Drake Dodder was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Landen Brand doubled, walked and scored, Gavin Wright walked twice and scored, Tate Bethel walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Connor Clark allowed two runs on two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and three walks for Sherman (7-6), which starts District 10-5A play at Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Celina Tournament

Denison 19, R.L. Turner 1 (4)

In Celina, Canaan Farley was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice as Denison finished the Celina Tournament with a victory over R.L. Turner.

Peyton Johnson was 3-for-3 was a home run shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored three times, Cam Wheeler was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Garland Parker was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Drew Meek homered and drove in three and Logan Tilley doubled and scored three times for Denison (7-7), which starts District 10-5A play by hosting Wylie East on Tuesday.

Madill-Whitesboro Tournament

Howe 12, Marietta (Okla.) 0 (4)

In Madill, Okla., Austin Haley was 2-for-3 with four RBI and scored as Howe closed the Whitesboro-Madill Tournament with a victory against Marietta (Okla.),

Luke Lopez was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Carson Daniels was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Ryan Hough singled, walked twice and scored twice, Dylan Hughs walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Luke Catching walked twice and scored twice and Caleb Searcy walked and scored twice for Howe (5-7), which hosts Pottsboro to start District 11-3A play on Tuesday.

Sulphur (Okla.) 14, Whitewright 13

In Madill, Okla., Caden Mallen was 2-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored twice during Whitewright’s loss against Sulphur (Okla.) to end the Whitesboro-Madill Tournament.

Deegan Bement was 3-for-5 and scored three times, Kasey Sanders was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, two RBI and scored twice, Shane Davis double, drove in three and scored and Xy-Rion Daniels and Clayton Warford each singled, walked and scored twice for Whitewright (2-9), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday to open District 11-3A play.

Lone Grove (Okla.) 2, Whitesboro 1 (9)

In Whitesboro, Maxx Parker allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five and two thirds innings of relief during the Bearcats’ extra-innings loss to end their tournament.

Greyson Ledbetter walked twice and drove in a run, Paul Griffith and Jace Sanders each singled and walked twice and Jacob Smith scored for Whitesboro (7-4), which starts District 10-3A play at Pilot Point on Tuesday.

Madill (Okla.) 10, S&S 1 (5)

In Madill, Okla., Zion Richardson singled and drove in a run during S&S’ loss against the co-hosts to close out tournament action.

Jake Reynolds singled and scored and Josh Pittner singled for S&S (2-4-2), which starts District 10-3A play at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Windthorst Tournament

Gunter 10, Windthorst 7 (6)

In Windthorst, Garrett Vogel was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and scored three times as Gunter ended the Windthorst Tournament with a victory over the hosts.

Trey Oblas doubled, walked three times and drove in two, Cooper Wade was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice and Cade Dodson singled and scored twice for the Tigers (13-3), who open District 11-3A play at Bonham on Tuesday.

Gunter started the day with a 10-6 loss in five innings against Holliday. Dodson singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Rigsby singled, drove in a run and scored, Vogel walked twice and scored, Nash Daniel drove in two runs and Oblas singled, walked and drove in a run.

Softball

District 10-2A

Lindsay 8, Tioga 4

In Tioga, Bekah WIneberg was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked and scored three times during Tioga’s loss against Lindsay to start 10-2A play.

Haylee Howell was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Taylor Roberts walked and scored and Emerson Rhymes and Katy Jordan each walked twice for Tioga (3-3, 0-1), which plays at Collinsville on Tuesday.