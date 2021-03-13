College Diamond Roundup — Grayson, Southeastern softball finish off sweeps

Herald Democrat

HILLSBORO — Lilli Cook threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks as No. 5 Grayson College finished off a sweep against Hill College with an 8-0 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

JT Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Sage Harlow doubled and drove in four, Zoe Lott doubled, drove in a pair and scored and Carmen Eilertsen singled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (21-0, 8-0), which hosts McLennan for a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with a 9-4 victory. Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice and scored, Eilertsen was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Harlow singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Maci Sanders singled and drove in two.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 10, Northwestern Oklahoma State 1 (5)

DURANT, Okla. — Alexis Lambert had a two-run homer and Bailey Beard added a two-run triple as Southeastern Oklahoma State scored in every inning but the first in a 10-1 victory in five innings to sweep a Great American conference series against Northwestern Oklahoma State at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Kyia Monahwee, Peyton Streetman and Beard each had two hits for Southeastern (10-1, 6-1), which hosts Texas A&M-Kingsville for a single game on Monday.

Baseball

Non-conference

Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, Austin College 1

The Austin College baseball team split its double-header with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, taking the opener, 3-2, before an 8-1 loss in non-conference action.

In Game 1, Ryan Culp allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits to get the win and Logan Ballard and Branson Vrazel drove in runs.

In the second game, Zack Mahoney and Brandon Evans each collected two hits for Austin College (4-3), which hosts Centenary for a weekend series starting on Friday.

NTJCAC

Hill College 7, Grayson College 0

Wade Elliott singled and walked but Grayson College ended up being swept by Hill College after a 7-0 loss in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Blake Rambusch and Jesse Pierce singled while Hunter Watson and Kyle Williams walked for the Vikings (12-6, 1-3), who host Northeast Texas for a non-conference contest on Monday.

Grayson started the day with a 15-8 loss. Pierce was 2-for-2 with a home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Elliott was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice and Williams was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, and scored three times.