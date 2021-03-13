College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams earn victories

Herald Democrat

CISCO — Sali Kourouma scored 30 points as Grayson College held off Cisco College, 86-80, for its fifth straight victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Jane Asinde added 22 points, Shelby Black chipped in 13 points and Daiysha Brown totaled seven points for Grayson (11-3, 7-3), which hosts Collin County College on Monday.

Latifa Amzil scored 23 points to lead Cisco (4-12, 0-11).

Men

Non-conference

Grayson College 145, Strength 'N Motion 79

Tyrone Williams scored 41 points as Grayson College had a 145-79 victory against Strength ‘N Motion in non-conference action.

D.J. Thomas added 25 points, Latrell Williams chipped in 19 points, Aaron Cash-Johnson was right behind with 18 points, Tayton Conerway finished with 14 points and Damier Kinsler totaled 10 points for the Vikings (12-2), who return to NTJCAC play on Monday when they host Collin County College.