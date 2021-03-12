Soccer Roundup — Yellow Jackets edge Lovejoy in shootout

Herald Democrat

Yadiel Sauceda tied the match with 12 minutes remaining to force a shootout and then helped Denison go perfect on penalty kicks to get the extra point after the sixth-place Yellow Jackets played second-place Lovejoy to a 1-1 tie and then captured the shootout by a 5-4 margin in District 10-5A play at Munson Stadium.

It was scoreless at the break before Lovejoy got on the board five minutes into the second half. Sauceda notched the equalizer and Kanyon Ives finished with 11 saves in regulation and then made a stop on the third attempt in the shootout by Lovejoy (11-5-3, 8-1-3).

Denison (6-12-2, 2-7-2 didn’t miss any of its shootout shots as Ruben Delarosa, Reece Stange, Sauceda, Josue Pavon and Kaiser Decker all converted.

The teams will play again at Lovejoy on Tuesday in a district makeup contest.

Wylie East 6, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a loss against first-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (2-15-1, 1-11-1) ends the season at Princeton on Friday night.

Wylie East (15-3-3, 10-2-1), which scored three goals in each half, can clinch the district title with a victory in its last match of the season.

Girls

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 7, Denison 1

The Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against second-place Lovejoy during District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (4-15-1, 1-10-1) will travel to Lovejoy on Tuesday night as the teams play in a district makeup.

Taylor Person had four goals and two assists for Lovejoy (14-5-2, 8-2-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the victory. The Lady Leopards are tied with The Colony for second place with two matches remaining.

Wylie East 4, Sherman 0

In Wylie, the Lady Bearcats suffered a loss against first-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (4-14-3, 2-10-1) ends the season by hosting Princeton on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Wylie East (19-1-1, 11-1-1) clinched the district championship with the victory.