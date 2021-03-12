Diamond Roundup — Gunter's Wade throws no-no; S&S softball tops Boyd

Herald Democrat

WINDTHORST — Cooper Wade threw a no-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks as Gunter defeated Jacksboro, 14-0, in three innings in the Windthorst Tournament.

Cade Dodson was 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Zach Boland was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Colton Jolly tripled, drove in three and scored, Nash Daniel drove in a pair and scored, Kaden Rigsby walked three times and scored twice and Trey Oblas walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice for the Tigers (12-2), who close out tourney action on Saturday.

Gunter started the day with an 11-1 in four innings against Archer City. Dodson was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, two RBI and scored twice, Isaac Villanueva homered and drove in two, Oblas also homered, Rigsby walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Garrett Vogel walked twice and scored twice and Riekkhan Bostick allowed two hits and struck out five with no walks.

Frisco Tournament

Little Elm 5, Sherman 2

In Frisco, Connor Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBI during Sherman’s loss against Little Elm in the Frisco Tournament.

Landon Gutierrez singled and scored, Logan Williams and Drake Dodder each singled and walked and Gavin Wright walked and scored for the Bearcats (6-6), who end tourney action on Saturday.

Sherman started the day with a 10-5 loss against Frisco Centennial. Tate Bethel was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked and scored, Williams was 2-for-3 and scored, Dylan Fine drove in two and Dodder and Wright each singled and scored.

Celina Tournament

Godley 18, Denison 10 (5)

In Celina, Cam Wheeler was 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and scored four times during Denison’s loss against Godley in the Celina Tournament.

Canaan Farley was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and scored, Peyton Johnson was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Logan Tilley doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Ty Kirkbride doubled and scored twice and Preston Paulson drove in two runs for the Yellow Jackets (6-7), who close out tourney play on Saturday.

Denison won the first match-up against Godley, 10-0, in four innings. Farley threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks and was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Tilley homered and drove in three, Wheeler homered and drove in a pair, Garland Parker singled and drove in two, Cooper Mackay was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Drew Meek doubled, drove in a run and scored and Johnson singled, walked and scored twice.

Whitesboro-Madill Tournament

Whitesboro 7, Sulphur 0 (Okla.)

In Whitesboro, Greyson Ledbetter threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks and went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored as the Bearcats beat Sulphur (Okla.) in their own tournament.

Jace Sanders was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Mac Harper singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Clayton Knight singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Jacob Smith singled, walked and scored twice for Whitesboro (7-3), which ends tourney action on Saturday.

Whitewright 11, Madill 1 (3)

In Madill, Okla., Kasey Sanders tripled, drove in two and scored twice as Whitewright beat co-host Madill in its tournament.

Clayton Warford single and scored twice, Shane Davis singled, walked and scored twice, Zayne Prieto doubled, walked twice and drove in a run, Caden Mallen walked and scored twice and Cooper Coley walked twice and drove in a run for Whitewright (2-8), which ends tourney play on Saturday.

Lone Grove (Okla.) 9, S&S 1 (5)

In Madill, Okla., Jake Reynolds singled and drove in a run during S&S’ loss against Lone Grove (Okla.) in the Madill-Whitesboro Tournament.

Josh Pittner doubled, Zion Richardson singled and walked, Joey Carter singled and scored and Cade Russell, Hunter Blancett and Keeden Jones walked for S&S (2-3-2), which ends tourney action on Saturday.

Lone Grove (Okla.) 9, Howe 6

In Madill, Ryan Hough was 3-for-3 and scored during Howe’s loss to Lone Grove (Okla.) at the Madill-Whitesboro Tournament

Kaleb McNutt was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Austin Haley was 2-for-4 and scored, Dylan Hughs doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Luke Lopez singled and scored twice and Ethan Lopez singled, walked twice and drove in a run for Howe (4-7), which closes tourney play on Saturday.

Anna Tournament

Bells 21, Lone Oak 2 (4)

In Anna, Tanner Carter was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and scored four times as Bells ended the Anna Tournament with a victory over Lone Oak.

Koehler High was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Ben Burleson was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Preston Carter was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Cooper Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Keaton High doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Hayden Trainor singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Kayden Pyle singled, walked, drove in a run and scored four times for Bells (9-3), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday to start District 11-3A play.

Van Alstyne 3, Lone Oak 2 (6)

In Anna, Aaron Beckham was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice as Van Alstyne finished the Anna Tournament with a victory against Lone Oak.

Cade Milroy singled, walked and scored, Jordan Caldwell singled and drove in a run, Justus Hill singled and walked and Tom Fowler threw four innings of scoreless relief to get the win for Van Alstyne (10-2-1), which hosts Quinlan Ford on Tuesday night.

The Panthers started the day with an 11-3 victory over Pottsboro. Dakota Howard was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Milroy was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three times, Fowler homered, drove in three and scored twice, Mathew Crawford was 2-for-2 and drove in a run, Riley Dancer was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Collin Reynolds tripled and drove in a run and Connor Loftice singled, walked and scored twice.

Van Alstyne 11, Pottsboro 3

In Anna, Barrett Kent was 3-for-3 with a double and scored during Pottsboro’s loss against Van Alstyne to close out the Anna Tournament.

Grayson Watson singled and scored, Travis Teague walked and scored, Aaron Massie singled and drove in a run and Jackson Lipscomb and Titus Lyons drove in runs for Pottsboro (5-6), which opens District 11-3A play at Howe on Tuesday night.

Softball

District 10-3A

S&S 15, Boyd 8

In Boyd, Ashlynn Fowler was 4-for-5 and a homer shy of the cycle with five RBI and scored three times during S&S’ victory in district action against Boyd.

Presley Wilson was 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and scored, Piper Dickeson was 2-for-5 with a home run, Dara Muller doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice, Whitni Scoggins singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Madison Miller singled, walked twice and scored twice and Rylie Rasmussen walked three times and scored for S&S (5-2, 2-1), which hosts Pilot Point on Monday night.