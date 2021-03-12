College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball sweeps; AC baseball loses

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Amberlyn Walsworth and Cheyenne Mahy starred in the circle on both ends of a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State, taking the opener, 5-2, before picking up an 8-0 run-rule victory in Game 2 at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Walsworth went the distance in the opener to improve to 4-0 on the season after allowing a pair of runs on eight hits while striking out six. Kyia Monahwee collected a pair of hits and scored twice while stealing a pair of bases and Jaleigh Durst drove in three runs for the Storm (9-1, 5-1), who play the final game of the series on Saturday.

In the second game, Mahy got the start and improved to 3-0 and was one out shy of a complete game, scattering five hits over 4.2 innings of work with five strikeouts. Ashley Hedrick would record the final out of the game, facing just one batter.

Kady Fryrear had two hits and two RBI, Bailey Beard added two hits and drove in one and Payton Streeman finished with a pair of RBI.

Baseball

Non-conference

Mary Hardin-Baylor 11, Austin College 1

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor used a big second inning for a six-run lead and Austin College was unable to recover in an 11-1 loss in non-conference action at Baker Field.

Justin Alphonse and Brandon Evans collected the only two hits in the game for Austin College (3-2), while Mateo Calle went 4-for-4 to lead UMHB at the plate.

The two teams will square off again for a doubleheader at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.