AC basketball players earn all-conference honors

Herald Democrat

Austin College women’s basketball players Reagan Chiaverini, Ally Longaker, Kacie West, and Sarah Gwin have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2021 season.

Chiaverini, a senior forward from Parker, Colo., was a first team All-SCAC selection after finishing in the top 10 in the league in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Chiaverini averaged a team-best 13.7 points (6th) and added 7.8 rebounds (9th) and 3.8 assists (5th). She was also fourth in the conference with 1.2 blocks per game.

Longaker, a senior forward from Half Moon Bay, Calif., was a second team all-conference pick after averaging 12.9 points, good for eighth in the SCAC, as well as 9.6 rebounds, which ranked second. Longaker also led the conference with 1.5 blocked shots per game.

West, a senior guard from Sulphur, Okla., was named third team All-SCAC after scoring 12.3 points per game, good for 11th in the league. She added 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Gwin, a sophomore guard from San Antonio, was an honorable mention all-conference selection after averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

On the men's side, Austin College's Michael Holland and Tristan Dick have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2021 season.

Holland, a senior forward from Waxahachie, was named first team All-SCAC after finishing second in the league at 15.7 points per game and ninth with 6.8 rebounds per game. He also finished third in the SCAC with 2.1 steals per game. Holland shot 45% from the field on the year, and also connected on 71.4% from the free throw line.

Dick, a sophomore guard from Houston, was named honorable mention All-SCAC after leading the league with 3.3 steals per game and finishing 12th in scoring at 12.7 points. Dick also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists to go with shooting 42.2% from the field.