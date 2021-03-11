Texoma Ducks Unlimited readies for 2021 couples event

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

The finishing touches to another big wildlife conservation fundraising event are being put into place by the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited as the local group plans its 2021 spring event.

Scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Mayor Arena at Loy Lake Park in Denison, the local DU dinner will see the doors open up at 6 p.m. according to organizers.

Tickets for the Texoma event are $60 for individuals and $75 for couples and will give attendees a year’s membership in Ducks Unlimited, a subscription to the colorful DU magazine, a chance to win various door prizes, and the opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions as well as raffles and special games.

While the collectible DU merchandise, wildlife art and decorative decoys, and outdoors gear will be among the evening’s biggest highlights, perhaps the biggest draw is the Cajuin cuisine that the annual quacker backer event is known for.

Catered by Savoie’s of Shreveport, La., the evening’s Texoma DU menu will contain crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, chicken tenders, and maybe even some fried alligator if past dinners are any indication.

To find out more about the event or to purchase tickets, please contact Kris Spiegel at 903-820-8882, Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229, or Jim Lillis at 903-815-8002.