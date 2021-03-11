Herald Democrat

Storm volleyball loses in four against Southern Nazarene

BETHANY, Okla. — Skylor Lewis led Southeastern Oklahoma State with 13 kills but it was not enough as Southern Nazarene defeated the Savage Storm, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16, in Great American Conference action.

Lewis finished with a double-double by pacing the defense with 16 digs. Caroline Griffith also reached double-digits in kills with 10 while Aleksandra Rodic chipped in nine kills.

Ruthie Forson handed out 37 assists and tacked on six digs, four kills and two aces and Grace Shehadeh collected 11 digs for Southeastern (0-3, 0-3), which hosts Northwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday.