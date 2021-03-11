Nugent receives second-team honors for Southland Conference performance

Herald Democrat

Denison native and sophomore Stephen F. Austin guard Zya Nugent was named second-team All-Southland Conference after helping the Ladyjacks the an undefeated 14-0 run through conference play.

Nugent averaged 12.3 points in conference games on .421 shooting from the field. She also handed out 31 assists, came away with 27 steals and was the third-best free-throw shooter in the conference at .849 percent.

SFA (22-2) awaits an opponent in the semifinals of the Southland Tournament on Saturday with the title game on Sunday.