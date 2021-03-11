Diamond Roundup — Sherman, Denison baseball win; VA softball takes district slugfest

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — Tate Bethel homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice as Sherman defeated Carrollton Newman Smith, 12-8, on the first day of the Frisco Tournament.

Landon Gutierrez was 2-for-2 with two doubles, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Gavin Wright also homered, Logan Williams was 2-for-2 and scored twice and Brandon Fine, Landon Brand and Nichols Thomas all doubled and drove in a run for Sherman (6-4), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Celina Tournament

Denison 4, Celina 3

In Celina, Logan Tilley was 3-for-3 and a single shy of the cycle as Denison closed out the first day of the Celina Tournament with a victory against the host Bobcats.

Cam Wheeler was 2-for-3 with a homer and scored twice, Canaan Farley tripled, drove in a run and scored and Hunter Manning allowed an unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts and a pair of walks to earn the complete-game victory for the Yellow Jackets (5-6), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Denison started the tournament with an 8-4 loss in six innings to McKinney Boyd’s junior varsity. Drew Meek was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Farley was 2-for-2, walked and scored and Wheeler was 2-for-4 and scored.

Whitesboro-Madill Tournament

Whitesboro 13, Ardmore (Okla.) 8

In Whitesboro, Jacob Smith was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and scored twice as the Bearcats opened their tournament with a victory against Ardmore.

Blake Beste tripled, walked and scored, Jace Sanders singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Clayton Knight singled and scored twice, Paul Griffith walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run and Greyson Ledbetter drove in a run and scored twice for Whitesboro (6-3), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Whitewright 12, Marietta (Okla.) 5

In Whitesboro, Zayne Prieto was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored as Whitewright defeated Marietta in the Whitesboro-Madill Tournament.

Deegan Bement was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Clayton Warford and Cooper Coley each doubled and scored twice, Caden Mallen walked twice and scored twice and Xy-Rion Daniels singled and scored twice for Whitewright (1-8), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Howe 15, Madill 5 (6)

In Madill, Okla., Dylan Hughs was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice as Howe ended the first day of the Whitesboro-Madill Tournament with a victory over the co-hosts.

Luke Lopez was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice, Ethan Lopez was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Austin Haley singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Carson Daniels singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Matt Hayes doubled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs (4-6), who continue tourney action on Friday.

Howe started the day with an 8-6 victory over Sulphur (Okla.). Haley was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Lopez was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Ryan Hough was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Daniels was 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in a run.

Anna Tournament

Van Alstyne 5, Community 2 (5)

In Anna, Connor Loftice was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored as Van Alstyne closed out its first day at the Anna Tournament with a victory over Community.

Jordan Caldwell drove in two runs, Dakota Howard singled and scored twice and Cade Milroy and Nathan Henley each walked twice for Van Alstyne (8-2-1), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Panthers started the tournament with a 5-5 tie in six innings against Bonham. Howard was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and scored twice, Milroy was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Tom Fowler singled, drove in a run and scored, Riley Dancer tripled and scored and Collin Reynolds drove in a run and scored.

Rains 7, Pottsboro 5 (6)

In Anna, Barrett Kent was 3-for-3 with a double and scored during Pottsboro’s loss to Rains at the Anna Tournament.

Jackson Lipscomb was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Aaron Massie singled, drove in three and scored and Jett Carroll singled, walked and scored for the Cardinals (5-5), who continue tourney action on Friday.

Pottsboro started the day with a 6-1 loss in six innings against Lone Oak. Lipscomb doubled and walked, Kent singled and scored and Titus Lyons singled, walked and drove in a run.

Community 9, Bells 4 (5)

In Anna, Tanner Carter homered during Bells’ loss against Community in the Anna Tournament.

Landon Morse doubled, drove in two and scored, Cooper Smith singled, walked and drove in a run, Keaton High singled and walked and Hayden Trainor walked and scored for the Panthers (8-3), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Softball

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 19, Sanger 8

SANGER — Tess Cutler was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and scored twice as Van Alstyne defeated Sanger, 19-8, in District 9-4A action.

Jenna Pharr was 3-for-6 with four RBI and scored twice, Madelyn Thomas was 3-for-5, walked, drove in a run and scored four times, Tinsley Love was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with a double, walked three times, drove in three and scored twice and Paige Scarbro singled, walked three times and scored three times for Van Alstyne (8-1, 2-0).