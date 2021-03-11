College Basketball Roundup — Grayson squads handle Southwestern Christian

Herald Democrat

Sali Kournouma and Chyvon Thomas each scored 14 points as Grayson College defeated Southwestern Christian, 88-37, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Jane Asinde added 13 points, Shelby Black chipped in 10 points and Diaka Berete totaled eight points for the Lady Vikings (10-3, 6-3), who have won four straight.

Men

NTJCAC

Grayson College 109, Southwestern Christian 72

D.J. Thomas scored 23 points as Grayson College defeated Southwestern Christian, 109-72, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Tyrone Williams added 19 points, Aseem Luckey was next with 18 points, Aaron Cash-Johnson totaled 16 points and Samier Kinsler, Tayton Conerway and Latrell Williams all finished with nine points apiece for the Vikings (11-2, 6-2), who have won three straight.