Storm outfielder Morrow named GAC Player of Week

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State freshman outfielder Seth Morrow has been named the Great American Conference Player of the Week following his efforts in a three-game sweep of Southern Nazarene.

Morrow hit .833 (10-for-12) in the series with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI to go along with nine runs scored.

For the week he led the league in average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, hits, runs, doubles, RBI and total bases.

Morrow’s effort lifted his season average to .593 and he has racked up five doubles, three homers and 15 RBI through nine games.