Austin College tennis players earn weekly SCAC accolades

Herald Democrat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College men’s tennis players Brett O’Brien and Preston Spivey have been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Doubles Team of the Week, O’Brien was also the SCAC Singles Player of the Week and the duo of Gigi Francis and Phoebe Shapard earned SCAC Doubles Team of the Week honors on the women’s side.

O’Brien, a senior from Plano, and Spivey, a senior from Weatherford, continued their outstanding start to the season with a pair of victories at number one doubles, cruising to an 8-1 win against Ozarks and earning an 8-5 victory against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

O’Brien also went undefeated for the second straight weekend at number one singles, winning 6-0, 6-1 against Ozarks and 6-0, 6-1 against Mary Hardin-Baylor as the ‘Roos posted victories in both matches.

Francis, a sophomore from Austin, and Shapard, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, went 2-0 on the weekend at No. 1 doubles line — earning victories in both of their matches. The duo defeated the No. 1 team from the University of the Ozarks, 8-1, and the top team from Mary Hardin-Baylor, 8-2.