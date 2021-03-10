Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-5 with a double, triple, four RBI, scored twice and struck out 13 as Denison defeated Princeton, 10-3, in District 10-5A action.

Madison Carter was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Hannah Grinspan was 3-for-5 and scored twice, Kiki Carter was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Maddison Luper was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-5 and scored and Campbell Anderson drove in two runs for the Lady Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-1), who host Sherman on Tuesday night.

Briana Cruz homered for Princeton (8-5, 0-2).

Baseball

Anna Tournament

Pottsboro 9, Community 2

ANNA — Jackson Lipscomb was 3-for-4 with two home runs and scored three times as Pottsboro started the Anna Tournament with a victory over Community.

Jett Carroll was 2-for-3 and scored, Reid Thompson doubled, drove in two runs and scored, Barrett Kent doubled and walked, Jake Kubik singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Jaxson Jester doubled, walked and scored and combined with Aaron Massie on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Cardinals (5-3), who continue tourney play on Thursday.

Anna 5, Bells 0 (6)

In Anna, Keaton High singled and walked as Bells finished the first day of the Anna Tournament with a loss against the host Coyotes.

Landon Morse and Ben Burleson singled and Cooper Smith walked for the Panthers (8-2), who continue tourney play on Thursday.

Bells started the tournament with a 4-3 victory in six innings against Emory Rains.

Morse was 2-for-3 with a home run, High tripled, drove in two and scored, Tanner Carter walked twice and scored, Hayden Trainor singled, walked and drove in a run and Lane Kendrick walked and and scored.