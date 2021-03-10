College Basketball Roundup — Grayson sweeps Hill; Thomas honored for milestone

Herald Democrat

Tyrone Williams scored 29 points as Grayson College defeated Hill College, 104-88, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Samier Kinsler added 20 points and D.J. Thomas, who was honored after scoring his 1,000th career point earlier this week, had 17 points.

Aseem Lucky chipped in 10 points for Grayson (10-2, 5-2), which hosts Southwestern Christian College on Thursday.

Cameron Bush scored 16 points for Hill College (10-6, 4-5).

Women

NTJCAC

Grayson College 86, Hill College 69

Jane Asinde scored 26 points as Grayson College defeated Hill College, 86-69, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Vikings Gymnasium.

Marta Duda added 19 points, Shelby Black totaled 11 points and Nisea Burrell and Sali Kourouma chipped in nine points apiece for Grayson (9-3, 5-3), which hosts Southwestern Christian College on Thursday.

Laylah Davis had 21 points for Hill College (13-2, 8-2).