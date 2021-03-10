College Diamond Roundup — Grayson, Southeastern softball sweep; Vikings split

Herald Democrat

The fifth-ranked Grayson Lady Vikings hit six home runs in a 13-1 victory in five innings against Hill College to finish off a home sweep of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Sage Harlow, Maci Sanders, Cheyenne Stark, Dominique Rodriguez, Hailey Vess and JT Smith all went deep while Carmen Eilertsen doubled and drove in three runs for the Lady Vikings (19-0, 6-0).

Grayson started with an 11-0 victory in five innings. Dylann Kaderka threw a three-hitter, Harlow was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI, Zoe Lott was 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Sanders was 2-for-2 with two doubles, drove in two and scored twice and Eilertsen drove in two.

Non-conference

Southeastern Oklahoma State 3-9, Midwestern State 1-1

WICHITA FALLS — Gracie Ore had two hits and drove in three runs while Peyton Streetman added two hits and drove in a pair as Southeastern Oklahoma State finished off a non-conference sweep of Midwestern State with a 9-1 victory in five innings.

Lauren White also finished with a pair of RBI for the Storm (7-1), which hosts a series against Northwestern Oklahoma State this weekend.

In a 3-1 victory to start the day, Augusta Duty had three hits and drove in a run. Ashley Hedrick earned the win and Amberlyn Walsworth threw the final two innings for the save.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Vikings earn a split

HILLSBORO — Stacey Bailey was 4-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle, drove in two runs and scored twice as Grayson College earned a split with a 7-4 victory over Hill College to start North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Wade Elliott was 2-for-4 with a homer, walk, drove in a run and scored, Bradley Pierce singled, walked and drove in a pair and Blake Rambusch homered, drove in two and scored twice for the Vikings (12-4, 1-1).

Grayson started with a 4-3 loss when Hill walked it off with a pair of runs in the seventh. Elliott was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored, Davis Powell was 2-for-2 and scored, Kyle Williams was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run.