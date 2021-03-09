Diamond Roundup — Van Alstyne, S&S softball win big

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Taylor Roberts threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored as Van Alstyne started District 9-4A play with a 20-0 victory in three innings against Gainesville.

Danielle Anderson was 3-for-3 and a double shy of the cycle with five RBI and scored three times, Jenna Pharr was 4-for-4 with two triples, drove in a run and scored twice, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with two triples, drove in a run and scored three times, Callie Hunter was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times and Sydney Sullivan singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Van Alstyne (7-1, 1-0), which plays at Sanger on Thursday night.

District 10-3A

S&S 15, Ponder 0 (4)

In Sadler, Dara Mueller went 3-for-4 with four RBI and threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks as S&S run-ruled Ponder in district play.

Ashlynn Fowler was 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and scored twice, Grace Hyde doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Whitni Scoggins singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Harlee Wooten singled, drove in two and scored and Suzanna Griffin stole a pair of bases and scored three times for S&S (4-2, 1-1), which plays at Boyd on Friday.

Hidee Wilson doubled for Ponder (6-9, 0-2).

Pilot Point 8, Whitesboro 2

In Whitesboro, Karley Wolf was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and struck out 13 but Whitesboro had its six-game winning streak snapped by Pilot Point in district action.

Abbie Robinson singled, walked and drove in a run, Elly Harper singled and walked and Olivia Hildebrand walked and scored for Whitesboro (6-2), which plays at Callisburg on Friday.

Paige Cox was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for Pilot Point (8-6, 2-0).

District 11-3A

Whitewright 14, Blue Ridge 1 (5)

In Blue Ridge, Makayla Alexander was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times as Whitewright run-ruled Blue Ridge in district action.

Madie Rohre was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Hayden Thompson was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, Gracie Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Kiley Anderson scored three times for Whitewright (12-1, 2-0), which plays at Bells on Tuesday night.

District 10-2A

Era 11, Collinsville 1 (4)

In Collinsville, Katie Johnson singled and drove in a run during Collinsville’s loss against Era to open district play.

Devyn Elvington tripled and scored for the Lady Pirates.

Zoie Pierce was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice for Era.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 17, Savoy 0 (3)

In Savoy, Emma Nelson threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts, a walk and three hit batters and she also tripled and had two RBI during Tom Bean’s district win over Savoy.

Chloe Farrer was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair and Addison Holmes scored three times for Tom Bean (4-3, 2-0), which is off until hosting Trenton on March 19.

Non-district

North Lamar 5, Bells 3

In Paris, Gabby Smith was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, walked and scored three times during Bells’ non-district loss to North Lamar.

Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and drove in a run, Mia Moore was 2-for-4 and scored and Kylee Beach walked for Bells (10-4), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday.

Baseball

District 11-2A

Era 7, Collinsville 5

In Era, Luis Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a walk, drove in a run and scored during Collinsville’s loss against Era to begin district play.

Reed Patterson doubled and drove in two, Trevor O’Neal singled, walked twice and scored, Tyler Fogle was 2-for-3 and Collin Barnes singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Collinsville, which hosts Trenton on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Pottsboro 18, Valley View 3 (5)

In Valley View, Grayson Watson was 3-for-4 with a double, walk, drove in a run and scored four times as Pottsboro run-ruled Valley View in non-district play.

Jake Kubik was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Reid Thompson was 3-for-3, drove in two and scored, Aaron Massie was 2-for-4 with a double, walk, three RBI and scored four times, Joseph Copley singled and drove in three runs and Titus Lyons singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times for Pottsboro (4-3), which competes in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.