College Diamond Roundup — Storm baseball loses slugfest at NSU

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Matt Miles went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers and three runs scored but Southeastern Oklahoma State came up short in an 11-10 loss at Northeastern State in non-conference play.

Colton Buckner and Rylee Holmes each added two hits and they drove in a run apiece for the Storm (6-4), who return to Great American Conference play on Friday for a three-game series at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8, East Central 5

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State picking up an 8-5 win before Game 2 of a Great American Conference series against East Central was tied at nine when it was suspended after eight innings due to darkness.

The suspended game is scheduled to be completed at ECU on April 6 when the teams meet to play the final game of their season series.

In the completed contest, Augusta Duty collected the only two-hit outing for the Storm (5-1, 3-1) while Kamarie Wallace drove in a pair of runs.

Amberlyn Walsworth picked up the win, tossing a complete game and allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits with 10 strikeouts for Southeastern, which plays a non-conference double-header at Midwestern State on Wednesday.