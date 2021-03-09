Boys Powerlifting Roundup — Four schools have qualifiers for state meet

Herald Democrat

KELLER — Denison sophomore Ty Kirkbride qualified for the state powerlifting meet after his winning performance at the Division I Region 6 meet at Keller Central.

Kirkbride won at 114 pounds on a tie-breaker against Mansfield Timberview’s Amari Crowder.

They both lifted a total of 880 pounds but Kirkbride weighed in at 0.2 pounds less than Crowder to get the title.

It was an improvement on his 10th-place finish at regionals last season with a total of 790 pounds.

The state meet is in Abilene on March 27. It is the 10th straight season Denison has sent a lifter to state and Ty becomes the third Kirkbride brother to earn a state berth.

Teammate Kyson Lusane nearly joined him but finished third at 114 pounds with a total of 820 pounds.

Division II Region 6

In Kennedale, Van Alstyne and Whitesboro had a pair of state qualifiers while Whitewright is also sending a lifter to state after their performances in the Division II Region 6 meet.

The state meet is in Abilene on March 27.

VA senior Austin Cuthbertson was the region champion at 114 pounds with a total of 1,005 pounds, blowing away the field. Millsap’s Gage Woodring was the runner-up with 710 pounds.

It is the second straight season he is the region champ and his third straight season to make it to state.

Classmate Jacob Gallardo qualified for state with a third-place finish at 275 pounds. He won a tie-breaker over Kennedale’s Junior Seay as they both lifted a total of 1,550 pounds.

For Whitesboro, the Bearcats are sending sophomore Alex Labrada and junior Asher Contreras to state.

Labrada was the region runner-up at 123 pounds after putting up a total of 920 pounds. It is his second straight season to reach state

Teammate Kaisei Coppinger was ninth in that weight class at 755 pounds.

Contreras was the region runner-up at 132 pounds with a total of 1.025 pounds.

Van Alstyne finished fourth in the team standings while Whitesboro was sixth.

Whitewright junior Shane Davis was the region runner-up at 220 pounds after earning a tie-breaker over Argyle’s Chase Bunnell.

Both finished with a total of 1,455 pounds — five pounds behind Comanche’s Christian Holmes — and both qualified for state but Davis took the silver.

Whitewright senior Brandon Woods was seventh at 275 pounds with a total of 1,435 pounds.

Bells had a pair of top-five finishes: sophomore Payton Cole was fourth at 123 pounds with a total of 825 pounds and sophomore Jeffery Boyd was fifth at 148 pounds with a total of 1,105 pounds.

Howe senior Raul Hernandez was 10th at 198 pounds with a total of 1,175 pounds.