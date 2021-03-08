Softball Roundup — Sherman falls in 10-5A opener

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — Ava Gibson doubled and drove in two runs during Sherman’s loss against Prosper Rock Hill, 11-2, in the District 10-5A opener.

Miranda Farias singled and scored, Ally Baker and Emma Jones singled, Mackenzie Clark walked and Bailey Miller scored for Sherman (4-9, 0-1), which hosts McKinney North on Wednesday night.

Jolie Malan was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice for Prosper Rock Hill (10-5, 1-0), which scored six runs in the first inning.

District 11-3A

Bells 15, Leonard 0 (3)

In Bells, Mia Moore was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and scored twice as Bells run-ruled Leonard in 11-3A action.

Blair Baker was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Bailee Dorris tripled, walked and scored twice, Gabby Smith singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Emma Downing drove in two and scored twice and Alexis Tanguma and Chloe Russum combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk for Bells (10-3, 2-0).

Bonham 12, Howe, 2 (5)

In Bonham, Hannah Dwyer homered, walked and scored twice during Howe’s loss against Bonham in 11-3A play.

Alexia Womack was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run and Ryleigh Craven and Kaitlyn Fuhr walked for Howe (2-4, 0-2).

Chrysi Hemby was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored for Bonham (9-2, 2-0).

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 12, Sam Rayburn 7

In Tom Bean, Bri Yale was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle while driving in four and scoring three times as the Lady Tomcats opened district play with a victory over Sam Rayburn.

Chloe Farrer was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Emma Nelson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Kendal Cole doubled, drove in two and scored and Emmy Pennell scored twice for Tom Bean (3-3, 1-0).

Avreigh Chaffin was 2-for-4 with a grand slam and Addy Nichols was 3-for-4 and drove in a run for Sam Rayburn (6-4, 0-1).