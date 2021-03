Herald Democrat

Jane Asinde scored 30 points as Grayson College defeated Cisco College, 72-55, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Nisea Burrell and Daiysha Brown each added eight points while Shelby Black and Chyvon Thomas chipped in five points apiece for Grayson (8-3, 4-3), which hosts Hill College on Wednesday night.

Latifa Amzil scored 12 points for Cisco (4-10, 0-9).