Grayson baseball beats Galveston College in non-conference match-up

Herald Democrat

Grayson baseball beats Galveston College in non-conference mach-up

NACOGDOCHES — Blake Rambusch was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored as Grayson College defeated Galveston College, 12-5, in non-conference action at Stephen F. Austin.

Isaac Webb was 2-for-5 with three RBI, Davis Powell was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice, Yanluis Ortiz doubled and drove in a pair, Tyler LaRue walked three times and scored three times and Will Quillen walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice for Grayson (11-3), which plays a double-header at Hill College on Wednesday.