Storm women's hoops falls in GAC Championship game

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State saw its hopes to repeat as Great American Conference Champions end as Southern Nazarene's Cassandra Awatt connected on 2-of-3 free throws with 2.7 seconds to play, handing the Savage Storm a 58-56 loss in the conference title game at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Southern Nazarene (12-8) earned the GAC's automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Southeastern (13-8) had its season come to an end after it was not given an at-large bid.

Katie Branam scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter while Kamryn Cantwell and Jordan Benson each turned in 15 points. Benson also grabbed 10 rebounds

Cantwell and Branam were named to the All-Tournament Team.