Girls Powerlifting Roundup — Several schools have state qualifiers

PROSPER — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets set a program record with six qualifiers for the state powerlifting tournament after their performances as the Division I Region 6 meet.

The state meet will be March 19-20 in Corpus Christi.

It is the seventh time in eight seasons and fifth straight Denison has multiple state qualifiers.

Sophomore Kianna Jones led the way by winning the region title at 165 pounds with a total of 920 pounds. It is her second straight state berth after being the region runner-up last year.

Senior Carla Ledezma is headed to state for the third straight season after being the region runner-up at 220 pounds with a total of 920 pounds.

Emma McLemore and Ashley Colucci each had fifth-place finishes in their respective weight classes to reach state.

McLemore, a sophomore, competed at 97 pounds and had a total of 400 pounds while Colucci competed at 105 pounds and had a total of 540 pounds.

Alexi Jordan advanced after a ninth-place finish at 198 points with a total of 750 pounds.

Junior Brilee Payne advanced after placing 15th at 132 pounds with a total of 635 pounds.

Sherman also had multiple state qualifiers for the second straight year.

Junior Jennifer Muniz earned her second consecutive berth. She was third at 105 pounds with a total of 615 pounds.

Junior Lanie Fajerson advanced after she was seventh at 165 pounds with a total of 810 pounds.

Denison finished fifth in the team standings with 14 points while Sherman was 15th with three points.

Division II Region 6

In Gainesville, Van Alstyne senior Jessica Thomas qualified for the Class 4A state meet after winning her weight class at the Division II Region 6 meet.

Thomas won the region title at 181 pounds with a total of 895 pounds, edging Springtown’s Abigail Rodgers by five pounds.

It is Thomas’ third straight state appearance and first region title.

Van Alstyne finished ninth in the team standings with seven points.

Hannah Griffin was eighth at 132 pounds with a total of 645 pounds.

Graci Dobrowski was eighth at 165 pounds with a total of 695 pounds and McKena Jensen was right behind her in ninth place with a total of 685 pounds.

Faith Carthon was ninth at 259 pounds with a total of 510 pounds.

Mia Heck placed 11th at 114 pounds with a total of 515 pounds.

Division III Region 6

In Chico, led by multiple qualifiers from Whitewright, Whitesboro and Collinsville, more than a dozen Texoma lifters are headed to the state meet after their performances at the Division III Region 6 meet.

Whitesboro had the best team finish at fifth in the standings with 19 points.

The Lady Bearcats were led by junior Jenna King, who won the region title at 123 pounds with a total of 730 pounds, and senior Kira Phillips, who took the region crown at 132 pounds with a total of 740 pounds.

Senior Sagrario Labrada was the region runner-up at 97 pounds with a total of 515 pounds. It is the second straight year she was the region runner-up.

Whitewright was next in sixth place with 14 points.

The Lady Tigers had a pair of region champions. Senior Hayden Thompson repeated as a region champ but in a different weight class, this time at 198 pounds with a total of 930 pounds and classmate Kendra Haskett was first at 220 pounds with a total of 940 pounds after finishing third last season.

Collinsville was seventh with 12 points.

The Lady Pirates were led by senior Talon Andrews, who was the region runner-up at 165 pounds with a total of 795 pounds. Senior Jessica McAdams also qualified in that weight class in fifth place with a total of 740 pounds.

Senior Olivia Trevino was the runner-up at 198 pounds with a total of 920 pounds.

All three are repeat qualifiers from last season.

Hadley Perdue also advanced to the 2A state meet in fifth place at 105 pounds with a total of 460 pounds, Camryn Hickman advanced with a sixth-place finish at 123 pounds with a total of 600 pounds, Aaliyah Byrom moved on with a sixth-place finish at 198 pounds with a total of 695 pounds and Mekenzie Morley qualified at 259 pounds with a total of 750 pounds.

S&S was ninth in the standings with nine points.

The Lady Rams were led by senior Madison Villa, who repeated as the region champion at 97 pounds with a total of 635 pounds.

Bells just missed being in the top 10 as it had seven points and was 12th.