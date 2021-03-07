Austin College volleyball pushes win streak to four

Herald Democrat

IRVING — The Austin College volleyball team pushed its winning streak to four straight with a pair of sweeps at the University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

In the first match, the 'Roos won 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 as Riley Abernathy totaled nine kills and added 15 digs while Victoria Smith and Shelbi Cook each had seven kills.

Ali Horton finished with 17 assists and 13 digs, Mari Prazak collected 14 digs and Brooklyn Talley added nine assists for Austin College (4-2, 4-2), which hosts Schreiner for a double-header on Saturday.

The 'Roos then had a 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 victory. Smith totaled 10 kills and four total blocks and Olivia Linton added six blocks. Prazak led with 23 digs and Abernathy added 11. Horton had 18 assists and five digs, and Hannah Arbaugh chipped in nine digs.