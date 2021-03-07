AC men’s water polo ends with 5th-place finish in MPSF tourney

Herald Democrat

LOS ANGELES — The Austin College men’s water polo team wrapped up its shortened season by topping Penn State Behrend, 17-11, in the fifth-place game at the MPSF Tournament.

Max Wade tallied four goals to lead the ‘Roos (2-3) and Andrew Pope and Cade Griffith each scored three times. Robert Griffin and Dylan McArthur had two goals apiece while Brett Skinner, Brady Andrews and Alex Rodriguez also scored for Austin College, which led 8-5 at half-time and 12-7 going to the fourth quarter.