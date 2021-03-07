2020-21 Boys Basketball All-District Teams

Herald Democrat

Here are the all-district boys basketball teams for the 2020-21 season:

District 10-5A

LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Dylan Frazier, Jr., McKinney North.

Offensive Player of the Year – Tay Mosher, Sr., The Colony.

Defensive Player of the Year – Karson Templin, Soph., Lovejoy.

Newcomer of the Year – Vontrelle Sanders, Soph., Sherman.

Coaching Staffs of the Year – Lovejoy; McKinney North.

First team

Kasai Burton, Jr., Sherman; Caleb Heavner, Jr., Denison; Carson Holden, Sr., Lovejoy; Mitchell Weaver, Sr., Lovejoy; Grant Shaw, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Caden Sclafani, Sr., The Colony; Darren Quickley, Sr., Wylie East; Amari Griffin, Jr., Wylie East; JJ Henry, Sr., McKinney North.

Second team

Jalarien Wilson, Sr., Sherman; CJ Wilson, Jr., McKinney North; Aidan Partte, Sr., McKinney North; Devin Brumfield, Soph., Princeton; Grant Jessen, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill; Jaythan Jackson, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Grayson Ryan, Jr., The Colony; Luke Carter, Soph., Wylie East.

Honorable mention

Sherman – Elijah Chapman, Jr.; Dionte Agnew, Sr.

Denison – Trey Rhodes, Jr.; Jadarian Price, Jr.; De’Teauean Johnson, Jr.

Academic all-district

Sherman – Ashton Alexander, Jr.; Anthony Gionfriddo, Jr.; Jaron Harris, Sr.; Xavier Lee, Sr.; Jacob Lester, Jr.; Benji Omayebu, Sr.; Vontrelle Sanders, Soph.; Braiden Speed, Sr.

Denison – Jadarian Price, Jr.; Caleb Heavner, Jr.; Jaren Hendricks, Jr.; Ross Hall, Jr.; Asa Osbourn, Sr.

District 9-4A

VAN ALSTYNE – The all-district 9-4A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – J.J. Boling, Jr., Van Alstyne.

Offensive Player of the Year – Josiah Mackey, Sr., Anna.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jaiden Campbell, Sr., Anna.

Sixth Man of the Year – Thabani Ndhlukula, Jr., Melissa.

Newcomer of the Year – Carson Brown, Soph., Van Alstyne.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Van Alstyne.

First team

Nathan Henley, Sr., Van Alstyne; Aidan Kearney, Sr., Sanger; Hudson Czarnecki, Jr., Melissa; Phoenix Bramhall, Jr., Melissa; Tre Lawson, Sr., Gainesville; Cody Wright, Jr., Celina; Carter May, Soph., Aubrey.

Second team

Blake Skipworth, Jr., Van Alstyne; Tom Fowler, Sr., Van Alstyne; Tavenor Watts, Jr., Melissa; Justin Maina, Jr., Melissa; Robyn Hardin, Sr., Gainesville; Naod Dereje, Jr., Celina; D.J. Dell’Anno, Sr., Celina; Zae Gentry, Sr., Anna.

All-defensive team

Kade Ramer, Fr., Van Alstyne; Rylan Smart, Jr., Sanger; Tim Ferguson, Jr., Melissa; London Daniels, Fr., Gainesville; Jacob Fields, Soph., Celina; Rhet Bleemel, Jr., Aubrey; Kamden Spence, Sr., Anna.

Honorable mention

Van Alstyne – Blake Hyatt, Jr.

Melissa – Skyler Smith, Sr.

Anna – Jaden Adams, Sr.; Jonathan Brown, Soph.; Mason Cotton, Jr.; Kyler Simmons, Jr.; Kadrian Evans, Sr.

Aubrey – Rhet Bleemel, Jr.; Semahj Brown, Jr.; Wyatt Dyer, Sr.

Celina – Brower Nickel, Jr.

Gainesville – Cason Evans, Jr.

Sanger – Tayt Chupp, Jr.; Rylan Smart, Jr.

Academic all-district

Van Alstyne – Blake Hyatt, Jr.; Blake Skipworth, Jr.; Tom Fowler, Sr.; Kade Ramer, Fr.; Carson Brown, Soph.; Dylan Geller, Jr.; Sean Wilson, Jr.; Jimmy Terrell, Jr.; J.J. Boling, Jr.

District 10-3A

CALLISBURG – The all-district 10-3A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Landon Condiff, Sr., Callisburg.

Offensive Player of the Year – Avery Smith, Sr., Pilot Point.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Major Ledbetter, Sr., Whitesboro; Ian Craft, Sr., Callisburg.

Sixth Man of the Year – Devon Price, Sr., Whitesboro; Graham Whitewood, Soph., Ponder.

Newcomer of the Year – Tyler Long, Soph., Ponder.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Callisburg.

First team

Jake Reynolds, Sr., S&S; Jackson Kupper, Sr., Whitesboro; Torran Naglestad, Jr., Whitesboro; Jake Hermes, Jr., Whitesboro; Jessie Klein, Jr., Callisburg; Ian Green, Sr., Callisburg; Ben Willis, Sr., Callisburg; Ish Harris, Jr., Pilot Point; Hayes Hutcherson, Jr., Ponder; Tyler Akins, Jr., Ponder; Alex Weiland, Sr., Ponder.

Second team

Mac Harper, Soph., Whitesboro; Daymon Orr, Jr., S&S; Aidan LeMasters, Soph., Boyd; Cobey Montgomery, Sr., Callisburg; Grayson Roberson, Jr., Callisburg; Dustin Meadows, Jr., Paradise; Jay Cox, Sr., Pilot Point; Rowdy Robinson, Fr., Pilot Point; Clay Akins, Jr., Ponder; Juke Kelley, Jr., Ponder.

Academic all-district

Whitesboro – Devon Price, Sr.; Jake Hermes, Jr.; Jackson Kupper, Sr.; Canyon Parker, Sr.; Blake Beste, Jr.

S&S – Jake Reynolds, Sr.; Zach Colwell, Sr.; Eli Mahan, Jr.; Dylan Ridenour, Jr.; Chase Sloan, Soph.

District 11-3A

BELLS – The all-district 11-3A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Tanner Carter, Sr., Bells.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Aaron Pitt, Sr., Whitewright; Aidan Cannon, Sr., Pottsboro.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Kayden Carraway, Jr., Whitewright; Bo Baker, Jr., Bells.

Sixth Man of the Year – Brock Baker, Soph., Bells.

Newcomer of the Year – Brett Nix, Fr., Pottsboro.

Coach of the Year – Troy Willis, Bells.

First team

Xavier Cox-Dunlap, Sr., Whitewright; Titus Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro; Cooper Smith, Soph., Bells; Kenny Burkholder, Jr., Gunter; Utah Porath, Sr., Blue Ridge; Luke Jenkins, Sr., Blue Ridge; Jonathan Garza, Jr., Blue Ridge; Tanner Reaves, Sr., Bonham.

Second team

Reilly Evans, Sr., Whitewright; Austin Haley, Soph., Howe; Keaton High, Sr., Bells; Blake Rolen, Jr., Bells; Cole Lemons, Jr., Gunter; Travis Teague, Jr., Pottsboro; David Brooks, Jr., Sr.; Logan Shade, Jr., Blue Ridge; Jerry Arrey, Sr., Bonham.

Honorable mention

Bells – Jaden Nelson, Jr.; Ben Burleson, Jr.

Pottsboro – Braden Driggs, Soph.; Jake Kubik, Jr.; Drake Hunter, Jr.

Whitewright – Caleb Kennemur, Jr.; Jeremiah Camarillo, Sr.

Howe – Jake Fabacher, Sr.; Jacob Campbell, Fr.

Gunter – Kaiden Pines, Soph.

Blue Ridge – Christian Longoria, Jr.; Casey Walls, Soph.

Bonham – Mason Rodriguez, Jr.; Michael Crosby, Jr.

Leonard – Ethan Richardson, Fr.; Luke Murphy, Jr.; Justin Campbell, Jr.

Academic all-district

Whitewright – Jeremiah Ballard, Jr.; Kayden Carraway, Jr.; Aaron Pitt, Sr.; Caleb Kennemur, Jr.; Xavier Cox-Dunlap, Sr.; Clayton Warford Jr.; Xy-Rion Daniels, Jr.; Karsten Fabian., Sr.

Pottsboro – Cooper Dorris, Soph.; Titus Lyons, Sr.; Aidan Cannon, Sr.; Brett Nix, Fr.; Drake Hunter, Jr.; Parker Hosch, Sr.; Braden Driggs, Soph.; Travis Teague, Jr.; Ayden Barnett, Fr.; Connor Hosch, Soph.; Jake Kubik, Jr.; Ryan Kennedy, Jr.; Aaron Massie, Jr.

Gunter – Cade Dodson, Fr.; Jackson Burkholder, Fr.; Cole Lemons, Jr.; Tony Lopez, Sr.

Howe – Jake Fabacher, Sr.; Jacob Campbell, Fr.; Cameron Lankford, Sr.; Kolby Taylor, Sr.; Luke Lopez, Jr.; Noah Campbell, Sr.; Ethan Lopez, Jr.; Zac Defrange, Jr.; Eli Wilson, Jr.

Bells – Keaton High, Sr.; Brock Baker, Soph.; Jaden Nelson, Jr.; Spencer Hinds, Soph.; Blake Rolen, Jr.; Tanner Carter, Sr.; Cooper Smith, Soph.; Peyton Handle, Jr.

District 13-2A

ALVORD – The all-district 13-2A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Hunter Richey, Sr., Alvord.

Offensive Player of the Year – Grant Hess, Jr., Muenster.

Defensive Player of the Year – Caleb McKinney, Sr., Lindsay.

Sixth Man of the Year – Nathen Bocanegra, Soph., Collinsville.

Newcomer of the Year – Weston Griffin, Fr., Era.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Alvord.

First team

Luis Hernandez, Sr., Collinsville; DeVon English Jr., Sr., Tioga; Declan McDaniel, Soph., Alvord; Colin Desimone, Sr., Era; Tyler Yancy, Sr., Lindsay; Jack Popp, Sr., Lindsay.

Second team

Gavin Giasson, Sr., Collinsville; Caleb House, Soph., Alvord; Kooper Martin, Sr., Chico; Braxton Craigie, Sr., Lindsay; Andrew Shelly, Sr., Lindsay; Andrew Flaming, Jr., Muenster; Eli Saucer, Jr., Muenster.

Honorable mention

Collinsville – Thomas Mendell, Sr.; Carter Scott, Fr.

Tioga – Tristan Vaughn, Sr.; Nathan Deleon, Sr.; Evan Mayes, Jr.; Logan Westbrook, Jr.

Alvord – Tucker Woods, Sr.; Corbyn Cornell, Sr.

Era – Kule Greer, Jr.

Muenster – Matthew Klement, Sr.

Chico – Brennan Abderle, Soph.; Xavier Martinez, Soph.; TJ Milam, Sr.; Cameron Stanfield, Jr.

Lindsay – Nash Dieter, Sr.; Kirtan Patel, Jr.; Dawson Foster, Soph.

Academic all-district

Collinsville – Luis Hernandez, Brayden Ward, Grayson Ward, Lance Stone, Thomas Mendell, Garrett Baggs.

Tioga – Lucas Vaughn, Tristan Vaughn, Canyon Maness, DeVon English Jr., Evan Mayes, Rylan Newman, Tanner Yant , Christian Case, Logan Westbrook.

District 14-2A

CELESTE – The all-district 14-2A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Damon Crook, Sr., Celeste.

Offensive Player of the Year – Jaren Brummett, Sr., Wolfe City.

Defensive Player of the Year – Amarien Jones, Sr., Wolfe City.

Co-Newcomers of the Year – Branson Ashlock, Fr., Tom Bean; Qua Stephens, Soph., Celeste.

Coach of the Year – Stephen Blassingame, Wolfe City.

First team

Wyatt Wigington, Jr., Bland; Gabe Butler, Sr., Bland; Jarvis Hill, Jr., Honey Grove; Cole Salisbury, Sr., Wolfe City; Jawonte Stephens, Jr., Celeste.

Second team

Bryce Clark, Sr., Tom Bean; Taylor Hervey, Sr., Bland; Thomas Powell, Sr., Celeste ; Braden Burks, Sr., Trenton; Tony Jones, Soph., Wolfe City.

Honorable mention

Tom Bean – Lance Pauler, Corbin Ramey, C.J. Richter.

Celeste – Michael Connelly, Ky Drennon, Tyson Fielden.

Wolfe City – Connor Adams, Shane White, Aiden Cherry.

Trenton – Kasey Spindle, Greg Edwards, James Day.

Honey Grove – Ben Patrick, Ki Bass, Alex Fisk.

Academic all-district

Tom Bean – Lance Pauler, Sr.; Corbin Ramey, Sr.; Bryce Clark, Sr.; Branson Ashlock, Fr.