Softball Roundup — Lady Jackets race past Rivercrest

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Ashlinn Hamilton was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored three times as Denison ended the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a 14-4 victory in five innings against Rivercrest.

Katelynn Martinez was 3-for-3 with a triple and walked, drove in two and scored three times, Kiki Carter was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Precious Milton was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Jackets (7-5-1).

Denison also had a 4-4 tie in six innings against Farmersville. Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a triple, Hiberd was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice and Carter doubled and scored.

Bells 14, Sam Rayburn 0 (3)

In Bells, Gabby Smith was 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and scored three times as the Lady Panthers finished their tournament with a win over Sam Rayburn.

Jaiden Tocquigny was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Blair Baker was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Kylee Beach singled, drove in two and scored and Alexis Tanguma and Chloe Russum combined on a one-hitter while Russum also was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored twice for Bells (9-3)

Bells started the day with an 11-2 victory in four innings against Cooper. Tanguma was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, Tocquigny was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Mia Moore homered and drove in two, Smith doubled, walked and scored twice and Bailee Dorris tripled, drove in a run and scored.

Whitewright 13, Cooper 0 (4)

In Bells, Kyleigh Clements was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored four times as Whitewright finished the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a win over Cooper.

Natalie Alexander was 3-for-3 and scored three runs, Madie Rohre was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Abreanna Smith was 2-for-2 and drove in a run, Kiley Anderson singled, drove in two and scored and Regan Eldredge threw a one-hitter for the Lady Tigers (10-1).

Whitewright started the day with a 15-0 win in three innings against Honey Grove. Natalie Alexander threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk and singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Laura Taylor singled, drove in two and scored, Eldredge walked three times and scored twice, Rohre singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Makayla Alexander walked three times, drove in a run and scored and Clements singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Coppell-Flower Mound Marcus Tournament

Argyle 7, Sherman 1 (5)

In Flower Mound, Marissa Wells was 2-for-2 during Sherman’s loss against Argyle to end the Coppell-Flower Mound Marcus Tournament.

Bailey Miller singled and scored and Miranda Farias and Addey Kuhn singled for the Lady Bearcats (4-8).

Sherman started the day with a 6-5 victory in four innings against North Crowley. Wells was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Ally Baker was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored, Miller doubled, drove in a run and scored, Farias walked twice and scored and Madison Jarvis doubled.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Van Alstyne 13, Community 2 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBI as the host Lady Panthers finished their tournament with a victory over Community.

Kylie Allen was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Kaitlyn Hildago doubled, drove in three and scored twice, Callie Hunter doubled and drove in two. Jenna Pharr singled, drove in two and scored twice and Madelyn Thomas singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Van Alstyne (6-1).

Van Alstyne also had an 8-0 win over Tom Bean. Tinsley Love had a three-run homer, Pharr was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Tess Cutler was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Adams doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Sydney Sullivan tripled, drove in a run and scored.

Madison Holmes was 2-for-4 with a double while Emmy Pennell and Chloe Farrer chipped in singles for Tom Bean (2-3-1).

Howe 11, Lakeview Centennial 0 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Railyn Murphy scattered five hits and a walk to go with six strikeouts as Howe ended the Van Alstyne Tournament with a win over Lakeview Centennial.

Emery Snapp was 2-for-2 with a home run and scored twice, Ryleigh Craven tripled, walked and scored three times, Micaiah Franklin was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Hannah Dwyer singled, walked and scored twice for Howe (2-3).

Lindsay Tournament

Gunter 20, Lindsay 1 (3)

In Lindsay, Taylor Boddie was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice as Gunter beat the host Lady Knights to end the Lindsay Tournament.

Hayden Fox was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Andrea Montes was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and scored three times, Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in a run and Makenna Kincheloe and Gabi Giesendorff each singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times for Gunter (7-4).

Gunter started the day with a 9-4 loss in three innings against Callisburg. Pogue doubled, walked and drove in a run, Fox walked and scored twice, Sara Beth Jackson singled and Sarah Denton scored.

Lindsay 3, Pottsboro 1 (6)

In Lindsay, Kayci Shiltz was 2-for-3 with a double during Pottsboro’s loss against the host Lady Knights to end the Lindsay Tournament.

Aly Malone was 2-for-3, Lexi Williams walked and drove in a run and Chaelie Trojacek scored for Pottsboro (3-5-1).

The Lady Cardinals started the day with an 18-2 victory in three innings over Bridgeport. Malone was 2-for-2 with a triple, six RBI and scored three times, Tessa DelaCruz was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored three times, Emily Pittman was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Shiltz was 2-for-4 and scored three times, Emma Hughes was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Trojacek was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Sadae Martinez singled, drove in two and scored.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Tioga 5, Wolfe City 5 (4)

In Blue Ridge, Shelby Derzapf doubled, walked, drove in two and scored as Tioga finished the Blue Ridge Tournament with a tie against Wolfe City.

Bekah Wineberg walked twice and scored twice, Taylor Roberts singled and scored, Katy Jordan walked and scored and Emerson Rhymes drove in a run for Tioga (3-2-1), which is off until hosting Lindsay in district play on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a 9-3 win in four innings against Ector. Wineberg was 2-for-3 with four RBI and scored twice, Rhymes was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI, Kelsee Vandagriff tripled, drove in three and scored, Derzapf walked twice and scored twice and Roberts singled, walked and scored.