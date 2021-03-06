College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball, baseball and Storm baseball pick up wins

Herald Democrat

RANGER — Lilli Cook and Addie Cox combined on a two-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks as Grayson College finished off a sweep of Ranger college with a 14-0 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored three times, Maci Sanders was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored twice, Macee Cobb went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Azia Lokeni was 2-for-3 with three RBI and JT Smith doubled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (17-0, 4-0), who host Hill in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with a 16-2 victory in six innings. Smith was 4-for-4, hitting for the cycle, with three RBI and scored four times, Dominique Rodriguez was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored, Vess was 2-for- with two RBI and scored twice, Harlow homered, drove in three and scored twice and Sanders doubled, drove in two and scored.

Baseball

Non-conference

Grayson College 11, Western Oklahoma State 9

Tyler LaRue was 2-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI and scored twice as Grayson College held off Western Oklahoma State, 11-9, in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Blake Rambusch was 3-for-3, walked twice and scored four times, Yanluis Ortiz was 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored, Davis Powell singled and drove in two and Stacy Bailey singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (10-3).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 13-11, Southern Nazarene 3-5

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State collected 24 runs on 28 hits over two games in a sweep of Southern Nazarene, 13-3 and 11-5, in Great American Conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

In Game 1, Seth Morrow went 4-for-4 with a homer, double, and three RBI while Reid Rice had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Matt Miles and Richard Ware each added two hits.

In the second game, Morrow had three hits and so did Buckner, who was a double short of the cycle and drove in a pair. Morrow finished with four RBI for Southeastern (6-3, 3-3).