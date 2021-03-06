Baseball Roundup — Sherman drops two to end tourney play

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Connor Clark was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored as Sherman ended the Collin County Classic with a 10-4 loss in six innings to Denton Ryan.

Gavin Wright walked and scored twice, Logan Williams singled and scored, Tate Bethel singled and drove in a run and Drake Dodder singled and walked for Sherman (5-4), which competes in the Frisco Tournament on Thursday.

The Bearcats started the day with an 11-2 loss in five innings against Frisco Independence. Landen Brand doubled and scored, Bethel singled, walked and scored, Gabriel Blankenship and Matthew Sheppard each singled and drove in a run and Landon Gutierrez doubled.

Highland Park 8, Denison 0

In Allen, Cam Wheeler went 2-for-2 during Denison’s loss against Highland Park to finish the Collin County Classic.

Logan Tilley doubled, Peyton Johnson and Preston Paulson singled and Canaan Farley walked for Denison (4-5), which competes in the Celina Tournament on Thursday.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Pottsboro 6, Van Alstyne 0

In Van Alstyne, Barrett Kent and Aaron Massie combined on a three-hitter with Kent striking out 11 in six innings as Pottsboro defeated the host Panthers to end the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Kent also tripled and drove in a run, Titus Lyons was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored and Grayson Watson and Jett Carroll both singled and scored for Pottsboro (3-3).

Dakota Howard singled and walked while Cade Milroy and Conner Loftice singled for Van Alstyne (7-2), which plays in the Anna Tournament on Thursday.

Van Alstyne started the day with a 9-4 victory over Lone Oak. Tom Fowler was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked and drove in a run, Aaron Beckham doubled, walked and scored, Jordan Caldwell and Mathew Crawford each singled and scored twice and Blake Skipworth singled, drove in a run and scored.

Melissa 15, Howe 7 (6)

In Van Alstyne, Parker Pecina was 2-for-3 with two RBI during Howe's loss to Melissa to close out the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Dylan Hughs was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Luke Lopez doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Carson Daniels walked twice and drove in a run and Ryan Hough singled, drove in a run and scored for Howe (2-6).

Caddo Mills 11, Whitewright 1 (4)

In Van Alstyne, Deegan Bement tripled and scored during Whitewright’s loss to Caddo Mills to close the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Kasey Sanders singled and drove in a run, Dylan Gudgel, Caden Mallen and Brandon Woods singled and Clayton Warford walked for Whitewright (0-8), which plays in the Whitesboro-Madill Tournament on Thursday.

Bells Tournament

Bells 3, Prairiland 1

In Bells, Austin Young allowed a run on four hits with a strikeout and two walks as the Panthers beat Prairiland to finish the Joe Moore Invitational.

Ben Burleson singled, drove in a run and scored, Landon Nelson singled and scored and Tanner Carter drove in a run for Bells (7-1), which plays in the Anna Tournament on Thursday.

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Graham 4, Whitesboro 1

In Henrietta, Whitesboro finished out the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament with a loss against Graham.

Greyson Ledbetter, Paul Griffith and Blake Beste singled, Jace Sanders scored and Mac Harper walked for Whitesboro (5-3), which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday.

Era Tournament

S&S 5, Saint Jo 5 (4)

In Era, Zack Colwell singled, drove in two and scored as S&S tied Saint Jo to finish the Era Tournament.

Jake Reynolds was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Josh Pittner singled, drove in a run and scored, Cade Russell singled and scored and Keeden Jones walked twice and drove in a run for S&S (1-2-2), which competes in the Whitesboro-Madill Tournament on Thursday

Blue Ridge Tournament

Tom Bean 17, Bland 2 (3)

In Blue Ridge, Lance Pauler was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and scored three times as Tom Bean finished the Blue Ridge Tournament with a win over Bland.

Owen Langford was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Dustin Hickman was 2-for-2 with three RBI and scored three times, Gage Moore was 3-for-3 and walked twice, drove in two and scored four times, Alex Sanchez doubled, walked, drove in two and scored and Chase Parsons walked twice and scored twice for Tom Bean (4-1).

Wolfe City 11, Collinsville 7 (4)

In Blue Ridge, Collin Barnes singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored during Collinsville’s loss against Wolfe City in the Blue Ridge Tournament.

Reed Patterson singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Connor Ragsdale singled and drove in a run and Luis Hernandez walked, drove in a run and scored for the Pirates.

Aubrey Tournament

Gunter 7, Bridgeport 2 (6)

In Aubrey, Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as Gunter beat Bridgeport to close out the Aubrey Tournament.

Trey Oblas was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Cade Dodson walked and scored twice and allowed an unearned run in 3.2 innings of relief on a hit with five strikeouts and a walk, Garrett Vogel singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Gunter (8-2).