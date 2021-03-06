Big second quarter leads Austin College past Millsaps

Herald Democrat

The Austin College football team only got the chance to play one home game this spring but the ‘Roos made it a memorable one with a 27-17 victory over Millsaps College in Southern Athletic Association action at Jerry Apple Stadium.

The ‘Roos (1-2, 1-2) used a big second quarter and hung on despite a late push from Millsaps, with Austin College erupting for 21 points in the second quarter for a 21-7 half-time lead. The ‘Roos rushed for 126 first-half yards, topping their season total in just 30 minutes of action. Austin College finished with 142 rushing yards and 370 yards of total offense in the victory.

Millsaps found the end zone first when Nik Shanklin scored from three yards out to cap a nine-play, 67-yard drive just before the end of the first quarter.

Austin College countered quickly with Evan Powell turning the corner and on the verge of finding paydirt when the ball was knocked straight up into the air, where it was caught by Xavier Maxwell for the touchdown to tie things up with 12:22 left in the second quarter.

Then the ‘Roos got an eight-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown run by Devon Rideaux with 5:59 left before the break and with 20 seconds left in the half, Tyler James found Aaron Rideaux from 34 yards out for the score.

Austin College limited Millsaps to a field goal early in the third and the ‘Roos got a 28-yard field goal from John Aldridge to make it 24-10 at the end of the quarter.

Millsaps trimmed it to a one-score game early in the fourth when Jaidon Horton plunged in from a yard out to make it 24-17, but Aldridge booted a field goal from 32 yards out to make it 27-17 with 7:13 left to play. That field goal came after Millsaps was driving to tie the game. Sharun Jones came away with an interception.

James completed 14-of-30 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and no picks and Powell finished with 83 yards on 15 carries. Aaron Rideaux hauled in 10 passes for 178 yards. Keegan Nichols made seven tackles to lead Austin College and Jarius Williams added six stops and an interception in the victory.

Amryn Jeffrey completed 7-of-28 passes for 134 yards and two picks for Millsaps while Shanklin finished with 66 yards on 12 carries and Austin Russell caught two passes for 62 yards. Mickale Massey made nine tackles and Liam Vincifora had eight stops, including two sacks.

SAA

Austin College 27

Millsaps 17