AC women's hoops rolls in SCAC tourney quarterfinal

Herald Democrat

KERRVILLE — Reagan Chiaverini poured in a season-high 24 pointsto go with 10 rebounds as fifth-seeded Austin College secured an 80-63 victory over fourth-seeded Schreiner University in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal at Stephens Family Arena.

It is the sixth consecutive season the 'Roos (6-4) have advanced to the conference tourney semifinals and AC will play at No. 1 seed Trinity this coming weekend in a rematch of last year's SCAC Tourney final, which was won by Austin College.

Ally Longaker had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Kacie West added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Addison Walling totaled six points, six rebounds and three steals.