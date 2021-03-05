Softball Roundup — Sherman blasts Richardson Pearce

Herald Democrat

FLOWER MOUND — Madison Jarvis and Jenica Fielder combined on a no-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks as Sherman defeated Richardson Pearce, 19-0, in three innings on the second day of the Coppell-Flower Mound Tournament.

Jarvis also went 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Emma Jones was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, five RBI and scored twice, Miranda Farias was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Mackenzie Clark was 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and scored three times, Bailey Miller was 2-for-2 and scored, Natalie Rodriguez was 2-for-2 and scored twice and Libby Cernero doubled, drove in a run and scored for Sherman (3-7), which ends tourney action on Saturday.

Bells-Bonham Tournament

Denison 5, Whitewright 1 (6)

In Bells, Madison Carter was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice as Denison finished the second day of the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a victory over Whitewright.

Katelynn Martinez was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Ashlinn Hamilton allowed a run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks and also doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Kiki Carter doubled and scored for Denison (6-5), which closes out tourney play on Saturday

The Lady Jackets also had a 4-0 loss in six innings against Bells. Kiki Carter had the only hit while Madison Carter, Maddison Luper and Campbell Anderson walked.

Denison started the day with a 6-1 loss in six innings against Melissa. Hamilton doubled, Jewel Hiberd singled and scored, Hannah Grinspan singled and Luper and Te’Asia Lewis walked.

Bells 5, Trenton 0 (6)

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks as Bells ended the second day of its tournament with a win over Trenton.

Chloe Russum was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and scored, Kylee Beach was 2-for-3, Emma Downing doubled, drove in two and scored and Mia Moore walked and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers (7-3), who close out tourney action on Saturday.

Bells also had a 4-0 win in six innings against Denison. Tanguma threw a one-hitter with two strikeouts and three walks and also homered, drove in two and scored twice. Blair Baker singled and drove in two, Bailee Dorris was 2-for-3 and scored and Gabby Smith doubled and scored.

Bells started the day with a 5-1 loss in five innings against Melissa. Smith homered, Baker was 2-for-2 and Beach doubled and walked.

Denison 5, Whitewright 1 (6)

In Bells, Kiley Anderson tripled and scored during Whitewright’s loss to Denison to end the second day of the Bells-Bonham Tournament.

Abreanna Smith doubled for Whitewright (9-1), which closes out tourney action on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers also had a 7-0 victory in five innings against Sam Rayburn. Madie Rohre and Regan Eldredge combined on a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk, Gracie Robinson was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-3 and scored and Kiley Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored.

Whitewright started the day with a 13-1 victory over Trenton in three innings. Rohre was 3-for-3 with four RBI and scored three times, Hayden Thompson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Robinson was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Kiera Anderson singled and drove in two, Makayla Alexander singled and scored twice and Kyleigh Clements walked three times and scored three times.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Van Alstyne 12, Howe 1 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Taylor Roberts allowed a run on two hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks and went 2-for-4 with a double as the host Lady Panthers defeated Howe on the second day of the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Avery Jennings was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Tinsley Love was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Page Scarbro homered and drove in two runs, Jenna Pharr singled, drove in a run and scored, Kaitlyn Hidalgo doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Lydia Carroll doubled, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (4-1), which closes tourney action on Saturday.

Alexia Womack tripled and drove in a run while Railyn Murphy singled and scored for Howe (1-3), which ends tournament play on Saturday.

Van Alstyne started the day with a 15-0 victory in three innings against Tom Bean. Kelsie Adams threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Love was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored three times, Madelyn Thomas was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Danielle Anderson homered, drove in two and scored three times, Scarbro doubled, drove in two and scored, Pharr singled, walked and drove in two, Callie Hunter singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Roberts singled and scored twice.

Howe started the day with an 18-7 loss in six innings against Anna. Womack was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Chloe Scoggins was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Emery Snapp singled and scored twice and Harley Brockelman singled, drove in a run and scored.

Lindsay Tournament

Gunter 14, Bridgeport 1 (4)

In Lindsay, Olivia Eft was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as Gunter beat Bridgeport on the second day of the Lindsay Tournament.

Makenna Kincheloe was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored, Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Andrea Montes singled, drove in two and scored twice, Sarah Denton singled and drove in three, Hayden Fox tripled and scored twice and Taylor Boddie and Sara Beth Jackson each singled and scored twice for Gunter (6-3), which ends tourney play on Saturday.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Blue Ridge 12, Tioga 1 (3)

In Blue Ridge, Bekah Wineberg walked and scored during Tioga’s loss against the host Lady Tigers.

Kelsee Vandagriff singled and Shelby Derzapf walked twice for Tioga (2-2), which closes out tournament action on Saturday.