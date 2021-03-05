Storm baseball opens series against SNU with blowout win

Herald Democrat

Southeastern baseball opens series against SNU with blowout win

DURANT, Okla. — Seth Morrow and Colton Buckner each homered and drove in four runs as Southeastern Oklahoma State piled up 12 hits in a 16-1 run-rule win in seven innings over Southern Nazarene in the Great American Conference series opener at Mike Metheny Field.

The win lifts the Savage Storm to 4-3 overall on the season ad 1-3 in Great American Conference play with the final two games in the series slated for a noon double-header on Saturday.

Morrow finished 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and three runs, Slayde Ortiz added three hits and scored twice while Joseph Ramirez and Rylee Holmes each drove in a pair of runs for the Storm (4-3, 1-3), which hosts the final two games of the series at noon on Saturday.

Jacob Potter went the distance for the win, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts.