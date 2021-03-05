The Colony pulls out win over Sherman boys soccer

Herald Democrat

Late goal allows The Colony to pull out win over Sherman boys soccer

THE COLONY — Kai Altun tied the match with 17 minutes remaining and Sherman was even on the scoreboard until second-place The Colony scored on a counter attack and held on for a 2-1 victory in District 10-5A action.

The Colony (14-3-4, 8-2-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the win and is tied with Lovejoy for second in the standings, took a 1-0 lead with 18 minutes left in the first half.

It stayed that way until Sherman (2-14-1, 1-10-1) made an aggressive push and Altun found the right-hand corner from the top of the box.

The Bearcats return to action when they host first-place Wylie East on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.