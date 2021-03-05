College Basketball Roundup — AC men, Storm women advance in conference tourneys

Herald Democrat

GEORGETOWN — Michael Holland scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to go with six rebounds and three assists and fifth-seeded Austin College topped fourth-seeded Southwestern University, 84-72, in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal at the Robertson Center.

Joshua Joe had 16 points, five assists and four steals, Jonathan Lawrence added 15 points and Jaylyn Cleamons totaled 14 points and four rebounds for Austin College (6-4), which will play the either No. 1 seed Trinity or No. 8 Schreiner in the semifinals next weekend.

NTJCAC

Grayson 106, Weatherford College 88

WEATHERFORD — D.J. Thomas scored 25 points as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 106-88, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Samier Kinsler was right behind with 24 points, Tyrone Williams chipped in 17 points, Aaron Cash-Johnson totaled 16 points and Aseem Luckey finished with nine points for the Vikings (9-2, 4-2), who host Hill College on Wednesday night.

Dillon Bennett scored 28 points for Weatherford (7-7, 2-5).

Women

GAC

Semifinals

Southeastern Oklahoma State 68, Arkansas Tech 58

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — For the second-straight season Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball will be playing the Great American Conference Championship Game after a 68-58 semifinal win over No. 17 Arkansas Tech.

The Savage Storm (13-7) will defend their GAC title and go for an NCAA Division II Tournament berth when they host Southern Nazarene at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Briley Moon led all scorers with 17 points, connecting on 9-of-10 from the free throw line, to go with 11 rebounds.

Kamryn Cantwell had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and finished with nine rebounds, Katie Branam added 12 points and Chandler Kemp chipped in 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

NTJCAC

Grayson College 81, Weatherford College 74

WEATHERFORD — Sali Kourouma scored 22 points as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 81-74, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Jane Asinde added 13 points, Nisea Burrell and Marta Duda each chipped in 10 points and Daiysha Brown and Nivi Abron totaled seven points for the Lady Vikings (7-3, 3-3), who host Cisco College on Monday.

Diamond Sweats scored 22 points for Weatherford (9-3, 5-3).