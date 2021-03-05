Baseball Roundup — Sherman beats Centennial; Denison gets a split

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Dylan Fine was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored three times as Sherman beat Frisco Centennial, 9-5, in six innings in the Collin County Classic at McKinney North.

Connor Clark doubled, drove in a run and scored, Tate Bethel singled, walked and scored twice, Landen Brand singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Trevor VanSant drove in two and walked and Logan Williams doubled for Sherman (5-2), which ends tourney action on Saturday.

Prosper 9, Denison 2 (6)

In Prosper, Cooper Mackay and Canaan Farley each went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as Denison ended the second day of the Collin County Classic with a loss against Prosper.

Cam Wheeler doubled and scored, Peyton Johnson walked and scored and Ty Kirkbride singled for the Yellow Jackets (4-4), who close out tourney action on Saturday.

Denison started the day with a 7-6 victory in six innings against Richardson. Drew Meek was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Johnson singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Kirkbride singled, walked and scored, Wheeler walked and scored and Farley doubled.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Van Alstyne 12, Howe 4 (6)

In Van Alstyne, Tom Fowler was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored as the host Panthers defeated Howe on the second day of the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Mathew Crawford was 2-for-4, Jordan Caldwell doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Colin Reynolds singled, drove in two and scored, Riley Dancer doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Dakota Howard singled, walked twice and scored three times and Blake Skipworth singled and drove in a run for Van Alstyne (6-1), which closes out tourney action on Saturday.

Dylan Hughs was 3-for-4 with a double and scored, Austin Haley was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Ryan Hough was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Luke Lopez singled and drove in a run for Howe (2-5), which closes out tourney play on Saturday.

Van Alstyne started the day with an 8-0 victory in five innings over Caddo Mills. Caldwell threw a one-hitter with a strikeout and two walks and was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored as Van Alstyne beat Caddo Mills on the second day of its tournament.

Crawford was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Cade Milroy was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Howard singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (5-1), which ends tourney action on Saturday.

Pottsboro 12, Trenton 0 (3)

In Van Alstyne, Jackson Lipscomb was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times as Pottsboro defeated Trenton on the second day of the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Griffin Conklin and Cooper Cathey combined on a one-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk, Barrett Kent doubled and drove in four, Reid Thompson had a double, two RBI and scored and Grayson Watson singled, walked and scored three times for Pottsboro (2-3), which closes out tourney play on Saturday.

Melissa 10, Whitewright 1 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Karsten Fabian singled and walked during Whitewright’s loss to Melissa at the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Clayton Warford also singled and walked, Cooper Coley scored, Deegan Bement singled and Caden Mallen, Xy-Rion Daniels, Shane Davis and Kasey Sanders all walked for Whitewright (0-7), which closes out tourney play on Saturday.

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Whitesboro 4, Bowie 3 (6)

In Bowie, Jacob Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and scored as Whitesboro held off co-host Bowie on the second day of tournament action.

Clayton Knight and Torran Naglestad each singled and scored and Mac Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Bearcats (5-2), who close out tourney action on Saturday.

Whitesboro started the day with a 12-0 victory in six innings over Bowie. Hayden Maynard threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk, Naglestad was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored, Harper was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Greyson Ledbetter singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Paul Griffith singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Major Ledbetter doubled, walked and scored and Jace Sanders walked twice and scored twice.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Tom Bean 7, Celeste 4 (4)

In Blue Ridge, Chris Harmon was 2-for-3 and scored twice as Tom Bean ended the second day of the Blue Ridge Tournament with a victory over Celeste.

Gage Moore tripled, drove in two and scored twice, Owen Langford singled and scored, Chase Parsons singled, walked and scored and Branigan Gomez walked and scored for the Tomcats (3-1), who continue tourney play on Saturday.

Tom Bean started the day with a 15-0 loss in four innings against Commerce. Lance Pauler singled.

Bells Tournament

Bells 2, Durant 0 (5)

In Bells, Cooper Smith and Hayden Trainor combined on a two-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks as the Panthers defeated Durant in the Joe Moore Invitational.

Landon Nelson walked and scored, Kaden Pyle scored and Trainor, Koehler High and Ben Burleson singled for Bells (6-1), which closes out tourney play on Saturday.

The Panthers started the day with a 10-0 victory in four innings against Cooper. Peyton Handle threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk, Tanner Carter was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored, Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Landon Morse was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Pyle singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Hank Weaver doubled, drove in a run and scored and Lane Kendrick and Keaton High each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

Aubrey Tournament

Aubrey 8, Gunter 3 (6)

In Aubrey, Nash Daniel singled and drove in a run during Gunter’s loss to the host Chaparrals to finish the second day of the Aubrey Tournament.

Kaden Rigsby singled and scored, Cade Dodson walked and scored, Garrett Vogel drove in a run and scored and Zach Boland doubled for Gunter (7-2), which closes out tourney play on Saturday.

The Tigers started the day with a 5-0 victory over Community. Isaac Villanueva threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and a walk, Dodson was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Carter Layton drove in two runs, Cooper Wade and Colton Jolly each walked twice and scored and Rigsby walked and scored.

Era Tournament

Poolville 7, S&S 3 (5)

In Era, Cade Russell singled and drove in two runs during S&S’ loss to Poolville on the second day of the Era Tournament.

Colten Courville tripled and drove in a run, Zack Colwell was 2-for-3, Cassyn Graham and Jake Reynolds each singled and scored while Keeden Jones singled walked and scored for the Rams (1-21), who close out tourney play on Saturday.

S&S (1-2-1) started the day with a 13-1 victory in four innings against Muenster Sacred Heart. Reynolds threw a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one and also was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI and scored twice. Tyler Nunn was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Colwell was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice, Courville singled, walked twice and scored three times, Effram Hernandez singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Graham singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Zion Richardson doubled, drove in a run and scored.