Softball Roundup — Sherman opens tourney play with two wins

Herald Democrat

FLOWER MOUND — Marissa Wells was 2-for-2 with a home run, double, two RBI and scored twice as Sherman beat Cedar Hill, 7-6, in four innings to close out the first day of the Coppell-Flower Mound Marcus Tournament.

Emma Jones doubled, drove in a run and scored, Miranda Farias singled, walked and scored, Madison Jarvis singled, drove in a run and scored, Lauren Whitmire walked and scored, Addey Kuhn singled and scored and Jenica Fielder singled and drove in a run for Sherman (2-7), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Bearcats started the day with a 3-2 victory in six innings against Richland. Ava Gibson did not allow an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk while Kuhn tripled, walked and scored, Wells drove in a run and scored and Ally Baker scored.

Denison 10, Trenton 5 (4)

In Bells, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored as Denison started the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a victory against Trenton.

Ashlinn Hamilton tripled, drove in three and scored, Jewel Hiberd walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice, Madison Carter singled, drove in a run and scored and Campbell Anderson drove in two and scored for Denison (5-3), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Bells 14, Rivercrest 0 (3)

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts and also homered in a victory over Rivercrest as the Lady Panthers opened their tournament.

Kylee Beach was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple, four RBI and scored, Mia Moore was 2-for-2 with a homer, double and four RBI, Gabby Smith was 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three times, Bailee Dorris singled and scored twice and Chloe Russum walked and scored twice for Bells (5-2), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Whitewright 9, Ponder 0 (5)

In Bells, Madie Rohre threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored twice as Whitewright beat Ponder to begin the Bells-Bonham Tournament.

Makayla Alexander was 2-for-3 and scored, Regan Eldredge was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored, Natalie Alexander singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Maddy Augustine doubled, drove in a run and scored and Gracie Robinson singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitewright (7-0), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Van Alstyne 14, Lakeview Centennial 4 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Sydney Sullivan was 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored three times as the Lady Panthers opened their tournament with a victory over Lakeview Centennial.

Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored, Tinsley Love tripled, drove in two and scored, Jenna Pharr singled and drove in two and Madelyn Thomas drove in a run and scored twice for Van Alstyne (2-1), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Tom Bean 13, Lakeview Centennial 1 (4)

In Van Alstyne, Emmy Pennell was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times as Tom Bean finished the first day of the Van Alstyne Tournament with a win over Lakeview Centennial.

Kendal Cole was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Delaney Hemming tripled and drove in a run and Emily Nelson struck out six for the victory for Tom Bean (2-1), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Tomcats started the day with a 6-3 victory in six innings against Community. Cole drove in two and scored twice, Chloe Farrer had two hits and two RBI and Gabby Narro drove in a pair.

Lindsay Tournament

Gunter 13, Saginaw 5 (4)

In Lindsay, Sara Beth Jackson was 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, six RBI and scored twice as Gunter started the Lindsay Tournament with a victory over Saginaw.

Hayden Fox was 2-for-2, walked and scored, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-3 and scored, Madi Thigpen singled, drove in two and scored, Andrea Montes singled, walked and scored twice, Shey Menhkoff walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Olivia Eft singled, drove in a run and scored twice for Gunter (5-3), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Tigers scored 12 runs in the third inning after Saginaw scored all its runs in the second.

Saginaw 11, Pottsboro 4 (4)

In Lindsay, Emily Pittman was 2-for-2 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored as Pottsboro closed the first day of the Lindsay Tournament with a loss against Saginaw.

Tessa DelaCruz and Chaelie Trojacek each went 2-for-2 with a double and scored and Kara Nuemann singled, drove in a run and scored for Pottsboro (2-4-1), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Cardinals also had a 17-1 loss in three innings to Aubrey. Kayci Shiltz singled, Sadae Martinez walked twice and Nuemann drove in a run.