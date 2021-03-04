Soccer Roundup — Lady Bearcats lose against The Colony

Herald Democrat

Abigail Khader scored for the Lady Bearcats but Sherman loses against second-place The Colony, 6-1, in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Khader's goal came off an assist by Abigail Escobedo. Sherman (4-13-3, 2-9-1), which is tied for sixth-place, will play at first-place Wylie East on Friday.

The Colony (13-5-4, 7-2-3) clinched a playoff spot with the victory and remained a point in front of Lovejoy and McKinney North for second in the standings.

Prosper Rock Hill 6, Denison 1

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against fifth-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (4-14-1, 1-9-1) will host third-place Lovejoy on Friday at Munson Stadium.

Prosper Rock Hill (4-7-7, 4-4-4) is six points behind McKinney North for the final playoff berth with two matches remaining. The Lady Blue Hawks will be eliminated with one more loss or a North win.

Boys

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the sixth-place Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against fifth-place Prosper Rock Hill in a District 10-5A match at Munson Stadium.

Denison (6-12-1, 2-7-1) will host first-place Lovejoy on Friday at Munson Stadium.

Prosper Rock Hill (8-7-2, 5-4-3) stayed three points behind McKinney North in the chase for the playoff spot with two matches left.