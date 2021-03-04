Soccer Roundup — Bearcats' rally against Lovejoy falls short

Herald Democrat

Noel Martinez scored twice for the Bearcats but Sherman's comeback attempt against second-place Lovejoy came up just short as the Leopards held on for a 3-2 victory in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Lovejoy got the board with just under 16 minutes left in the first half and then added to its lead with 31 minutes left in the match.

Eight minutes later Martinez made a run, evaded a couple of defenders and scored to pull Sherman (2-13-1, 1-9-1) with a goal.

After the teams exchanged scoring changes, Lovejoy (10-5-2, 7-1-2) knocked in a rebound with 11 minutes remaining for a 3-1 advantage.

Jason Aldeco sent a cross to Martinez, who scored on the right side. The Bearcats were unable to get a final goal and force overtime.

Sherman will play at The Colony, which is tied with Lovejoy for second in the standings, on Friday night.

McKinney North 2, Denison 1

In McKinney, the sixth-place Yellow Jackets were unable to rally in a District 10-5A match against fourth-place McKinney North.

North (9-5-3, 6-3-2) held a 1-0 halftime lead and then scored an insurance goal in the second half.

Giovanni Garcia scored off a corner kick with eight minutes remaining to pull Denison (6-11-1, 2-6-1) within a goal but couldn't get the equalizer and force overtime.

The Jackets host fifth-place Prosper Rock Hill on Thursday night at Munson Stadium.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 5, Denison 0

In McKinney, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against fourth-place McKinney North in District 10-5A action.

Denison (4-13-1, 1-8-1) will host fifth-place Prosper Rock Hill on Thursday night at Munson Stadium.

McKinney North (10-6-4, 5-3-3 is one point behind The Colony for third place in the standings.

Lovejoy 5, Sherman 0

In Lucas, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against second-place Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (4-12-3, 2-8-1) will host third-place The Colony on Thursday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Lovejoy (13-4-2, 7-1-2) remained two points in front of The Colony for second place in the standings.