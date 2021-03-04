Gunter loses to Bonham in 11-3A softball opener

Herald Democrat

Gunter loses a slugfest at Bonham in the District 11-3A opener

BONHAM — Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and scored twice during Gunter’s 11-8 loss against Bonham in the District 11-3A opener.

Olivia Eft was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two and scored, Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Makenna Kincheloe walked twice and scored for Gunter (4-3, 0-1), which competes in the Lindsay Tournament this weekend.

Bonham (4-1-1, 1-0) scored all 11 of its runs in the fourth inning.