Baseball Roundup — Yellow Jackets come away with a split

DALLAS — Hunter Manning allowed an earned run on six hits with nine strikeouts and no walks as he went the distance as Denison finished the opening day of the Collin County Tournament with a 3-2 victory over Crandall.

Peyton Johnson was 2-for-2 with a home run, double, two walks and scored twice, Canaan Farley was 2-for-2 with a walk and drove in a run, Cam Wheeler singled and scored and Ty Kirkbride singled and walked for the Jackets (3-3), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Denison started the day with a 13-0 loss in four innings against Dallas Jesuit. Drew Meek and Farley singled for the Jackets.

Fossil Ridge 11, Sherman 3 (5)

In McKinney, Logan Williams and Tate Bethel each singled and drove in a run as Sherman closed the first day of the Collin County Tournament with a loss against Fossil Ridge.

Drake Dodder singled and scored, Connor Clark and Landen Brand each walked and scored and Nicholas Thomas singled for the Bearcats (4-2), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Sherman started the day with a 5-2 loss against McKinney. Landon Gutierrez was 2-for-3 and scored, Dylan Fine singled and walked twice, Luke Young walked twice and scored and Clark walked and drove in a run.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Howe 9, Trenton 0 (3)

In Van Alstyne, Dylan Hughs did not allow a base runner, striking out five, and also doubled and drove in two as Howe defeated Trenton to start the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Parker Pecina singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice, Luke Catching singled and scored twice, Luke Lopez walked, drove in a run and scored and Austin Haley singled, drove in a run and scored for Howe (2-4), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Melissa 8, Pottsboro 0 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Titus Lyons was 2-for-2 during Pottsboro’s loss against Melissa to open the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Barrett Kent doubled, Jackson Lipscomb singled and Reid Thompson walked for Pottsboro (1-3), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Lone Oak 12, Whitewright 7

In Van Alstyne, Caden Mallen was 2-for-2 with a home run, double, two walks, two RBI and scored twice during Whitewright’s loss against Lone Oak to begin the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Deegan Bement was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice, Cooper Coley was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Clayton Warford doubled, walked and scored twice and Shane Davis doubled, walked and scored for the Tigers (0-6), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Bells Tournament

Bells 3, Paris 1 (6)

In Bells, Landon Morse allowed a run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks as the Panthers opened the Joe Moore Invitational with a victory against Paris.

Tanner Carter tripled, drove in two and scored while Ben Burleson and Lane Kendrick each singled and scored for Bells (4-1), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Panthers scored all three runs in the fifth inning.

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Whitesboro 8, Jacksboro 0

In Boyd, Jace Sanders allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five and was 2-for-2 with a double as Whitesboro shut out Jacksboro to open the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament.

Paul Griffith was 3-for-3 with two RBI, Major Ledbetter homered and drove in two, Greyson Ledbetter walked twice and scored twice, Paul Velten scored three times and Mac Harper and Clayton Knight each singled and drove in a run for the Bearcats (3-2), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Aubrey Tournament

Gunter 2, Pilot Point 0

In Aubrey, Riekkhan Bostick threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk as Gunter closed out the first day of the Aubrey Tournament with a victory over Pilot Point.

Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-2 with two walks, drove in a run and scored, Colton Jolly was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Carter Layton walked twice for Gunter (6-1), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Tigers also had an 8-1 victory in six innings over Greenville. Nash Daniel allowed an unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks, Garrett Vogel was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Rigsby doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Cade Dodson singled and scored twice and Trey Oblas singled, drove in two and scored.

Era Tournament

Lindsay 14, S&S 0 (4)

In Era, the Rams did not have a base runner as they opened the Era Tournament with a loss against Lindsay.

S&S will continue tourney action on Friday.

Lindsay scored six runs in the second and fourth innings.