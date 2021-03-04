AC’s Biffar named SCAC Track Athlete of Week

Herald Democrat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College distance track runner Johnny Biffar has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Hardin-Simmons Invitational, the league office has announced.

Biffar, a senior from Fate, ran a personal record, a school record time and placed fifth overall in the men’s 1,500. His time of 4:12.34 was topped only by Division I athletes. In addition to his performance in the 1,500, Biffar also set a program record with a time of 2:06.05 in the 800 meter run to finish 10th.